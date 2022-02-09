The Central Bank warned yesterday that higher prices, particularly imported inflation, will pose a challenge to the economy in 2022.
In outlining the outlook for this year in its January Economic Bulletin, the Central Bank said: “The international shortage of shipping containers, higher shipping costs (freight and insurance) are expected to persist into the early months of 2022, alongside some pressure on prices of international agricultural commodities.
“The widely expected rise in interest rates in the US and other areas will also feature into the calibration of domestic monetary policy and affect the public sector debt dynamics.”
The report said that, following the prolonged lockdowns in 2021, Trinidad and Tobago is expected to grow in 2022 and the growth is expected to be fairly broad-based.
The Economic Bulletin said that on the energy front, higher natural gas production is expected, as several projects being undertaken by major players are anticipated to come on stream in the first half of 2022.
“Full year production in non-energy sectors will also surpass 2021 levels once there are no major reversals towards significant restrictions on mobility,” said the Central Bank, adding that, at the same time, “the nature of businesses will evolve in the direction of more electronic transactions and lower onsite activities, posing a challenge to the survival of some firms that are slow to adapt.”
According to the Central Bank, while there was a resumption of business activity late in 2021 following a long period of lockdown, “available information for the third quarter of 2021 nonetheless showed a decline in the Central Bank’s Quarterly Index of Real Economic Activity (2012=100) by 3.0 per cent, compared to the corresponding period of 2020.”
The report indicated that the decline was largely attributable to a 3.5 per cent fall-off in non-energy sector production while activity in the energy sector declined 1.9 per cent.
Rising debt
The Central Bank report also indicated that the general Government debt outstanding increased by 9.4 per cent to $130.3 billion in December 2021, from $119.1 billion in December 2020.
As a result, T&T’s debt to GDP ratio increased to 83.3 per cent in December 2021 from 79.8 per cent in December 2020.
The January 2022 Economic Bulletin stated: “Central Government domestic debt outstanding (excluding sterilised debt) increased to $67.4 billion
(43.0 per cent of GDP) at the end of December 2021, from $64.4 billion recorded at the end of September 2021.
“Over the three-month period, approximately $4.2 billion was disbursed under the Development Loans Act and was mainly used for budgetary support ($4.1 billion), while an additional $500 million in debt management bills was borrowed. Principal repayments over the period included $1.2 billion for debt contracted under the Development Loans Act.
“In contrast, Central Government external debt outstanding increased to US$4.8 billion (20.5 per cent of GDP) in December 2021, due primarily to the partial disbursement of two loans in December 2021, totalling US$159.2 million, by the Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF).”
According to the Central Bank, T&T’s gross official reserves declined to $6,879.6 million at the end of 2021, $74.2 million lower than the level recorded at the end of 2020.
“This suggests that the external accounts registered an overall deficit over the twelve months of 2021,” said the Central Bank, pointing out that “the stock of international reserves at the end of 2021 represents 8.4 months of prospective imports of goods and services.”