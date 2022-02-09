CENTRAL BANK___use

The Central Bank warned yesterday that higher prices, particularly imported inflation, will pose a challenge to the economy in 2022.

In outlining the outlook for this year in its January Economic Bulletin, the Central Bank said: “The international shortage of shipping containers, higher shipping costs (freight and insurance) are expected to persist into the early months of 2022, alongside some pressure on prices of international agricultural commodities.

“The widely expected rise in interest rates in the US and other areas will also feature into the calibration of domestic monetary policy and affect the public sector debt dynamics.”

The report said that, following the prolonged lockdowns in 2021, Trinidad and Tobago is expected to grow in 2022 and the growth is expected to be fairly broad-based.

The Economic Bulletin said that on the energy front, higher natural gas production is expected, as several projects being undertaken by major players are anticipated to come on stream in the first half of 2022.

“Full year production in non-energy sectors will also surpass 2021 levels once there are no major reversals towards significant restrictions on mobility,” said the Central Bank, adding that, at the same time, “the nature of businesses will evolve in the direction of more electronic transactions and lower onsite activities, posing a challenge to the survival of some firms that are slow to adapt.”

According to the Central Bank, while there was a resumption of business activity late in 2021 following a long period of lockdown, “available information for the third quarter of 2021 nonetheless showed a decline in the Central Bank’s Quarterly Index of Real Economic Activity (2012=100) by 3.0 per cent, compared to the corresponding period of 2020.”

The report indicated that the decline was largely attributable to a 3.5 per cent fall-off in non-energy sector production while activity in the energy sector declined 1.9 per cent.

Rising debt

The Central Bank report also indicated that the general Government debt outstanding increased by 9.4 per cent to $130.3 billion in December 2021, from $119.1 billion in December 2020.

As a result, T&T’s debt to GDP ratio increased to 83.3 per cent in December 2021 from 79.8 per cent in December 2020.

The January 2022 Economic Bulletin stated: “Central Government domestic debt outstanding (excluding sterilised debt) increased to $67.4 billion

(43.0 per cent of GDP) at the end of December 2021, from $64.4 billion recorded at the end of September 2021.

“Over the three-month period, approximately $4.2 billion was disbursed under the Development Loans Act and was mainly used for budgetary support ($4.1 billion), while an additional $500 million in debt management bills was borrowed. Principal repayments over the period included $1.2 billion for debt contracted under the Development Loans Act.

“In contrast, Central Government external debt outstanding increased to US$4.8 billion (20.5 per cent of GDP) in December 2021, due primarily to the partial disbursement of two loans in December 2021, totalling US$159.2 million, by the Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF).”

According to the Central Bank, T&T’s gross official reserves declined to $6,879.6 million at the end of 2021, $74.2 million lower than the level recorded at the end of 2020.

“This suggests that the external accounts registered an overall deficit over the twelve months of 2021,” said the Central Bank, pointing out that “the stock of international reserves at the end of 2021 represents 8.4 months of prospective imports of goods and services.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Expressing love with chocolate

Expressing love with chocolate

IN A recent article, the Washington Post reported that the top snack globally during the pandemic was chocolate. The newspaper’s story followed a 2020 report by Mondelez International, one of the largest snack companies in the world, which found, despite the worldwide uncertainty caused by Covid-19, snacking is a growing habit that may provide connection, comfort, and community among consumers.

Green Fund gets refreshed mandate

Green Fund gets refreshed mandate

FOLLOWING the United Nations Congress of Parties (COP26) summit in Glasgow in November last year, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis mandated that the Green Fund Advisory Committee review the Fund.

After being in abeyance for about nine months, a new advisory committee was appointed on January 20.

Faria planning to continue advocacy

Faria planning to continue advocacy

FOLLOWING his retirement as the chief executive officer of Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce last month, championing the causes of the voiceless within the business community is still at the forefront of Gabriel Faria’s thinking.

That is why he has formed a group called Caribbean Advocacy, to help navigate some of the issues experienced by small and medium size enterprises, across the region.

Contractors can be debarred

Contractors can be debarred

Contractors who are found guilty of some form of wrongdoing could be debarred from tendering for public contracts under the Procurement Regulations.

Piloting the motion to approve the Procurement Regulations in the Senate yesterday, Imbert said the regulations provide the mechanism for implementing Sections 58 (4) of the Procurement Act which requires the minister to specify the mechanism and manner for adding or subtracting a supplier/contractor to the ineligibility list.