THREE companies that were previously given provisional status have now been officially registered to operate as electronic money (e-money) issuers in this country, the Central Bank has said.
The three companies are PayWise Ltd, the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) Ltd and PESH Money Ltd.
The Central Bank said the registration of the three companies to carry on business as e-money issuers took effect September 1.
This marked exactly one year since PayWise Ltd was initially granted provisional registration status.
PayWise’s provisional registration was initially for a period of six months, but on March 1 it was extended for a further six months.
PayWise was incorporated in Trinidad and Tobago in 2013, and was registered as a payment service provider since 2019 by the Central Bank. PayWise was the first company, apart from banks and non-bank financial institutions, authorised to issue e-money domestically.
On February 1 the Central Bank issued provisional registrations to TSTT Ltd and PESH Money Ltd (PESH).
TSTT, incorporated locally since 1968, is jointly owned by National Enterprises Ltd, which in turn is majority owned by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and Cable & Wireless (West Indies) Ltd.
TSTT’s core business is as a mobile network operator and provider of telecommunications solutions to residential and commercial markets in Trinidad and Tobago.
TSTT aims to provide e-wallet services to allow peer-to-peer transfers and payments to merchants in Trinidad and Tobago.
PESH a privately-owned local company has been incorporated since 2017.
The company said it aims to provide customers with e-wallets to facilitate the storage of e-money and allow peer-to-peer transfers from mobile wallets to mobile phone users in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Central Bank congratulated the three companies on the milestone of becoming registered e-money issuers.
The companies are now registered to conduct the following activities: (a) issuance of e-money accounts; (b) cash-in; (c) cash-out; (d) provision of payment services, and (e) money transfer or remittances.
“The Central Bank will continue to monitor the operations and regulatory compliance of these e-money issuers with legislation and guidelines governing e-money,” it stated.