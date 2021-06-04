Central Bank removing five notes by January 1

THE Central Bank says from January 1, 2022 banknotes in the denominations of $1, $5, $10, $20 and $50 bearing series dates prior to 2020 shall cease to be legal tender for cash payment within Trinidad and Tobago.
A statement on the bank’s website on Friday said it’s in the final phases of the transition towards the new polymer notes
“Since earlier this year, polymer notes of all denominations are in circulation, alongside the cotton notes, as legal tender in Trinidad and Tobago. This will continue for the rest of this year, but to complete the move to a full polymer suite of banknotes, the other (cotton) notes will no longer be legal tender from January 1, 2022,” the statement said.
Nonetheless, the Central Bank will continue to exchange these notes indefinitely after January 1.
The bank added it will also work to facilitate exchanges where people have difficulty in coming to their Port of Spain office.
In 2019, the new $100 polymer notes came into circulation followed by the $50, $20, $10, $5 and $1 quantities in 2020.
The Central Bank had said at a conference last year that polymer notes are more durable, cleaner options to cotton-based notes and offer increased levels of security as it is more difficult for counterfeiters to forge.
In a notice issued on June 1, the Central Bank said: “With effect from July 1, 2021, it shall call in the notes in the denominations of $1, $5, $10 $20 and $50 bearing series dates before 2020 “for the purpose of withdrawing them from circulation.”
Like the June 4 notice, the June 1 notice also indicated that the notes would cease to be legal tender for cash payment within T&T as of January 1, 2022.
The June 1 notice was signed by both Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire and Minister of Finance Colm Imbert. The notice indicated it was “issued by the Central Bank with the approval of the Minister of Finance under section 27 (1) of the Central Bank Act.”
Section 27 (1) states: “The bank, with the approval of the minister, may on giving three months’ notice published in the Gazette call in any of its notes and coins on payment of the face value thereof and any such notes or coins with respect to which a notice has been given under this section shall, on the expiration of the notice, cease to be legal tender, but shall be redeemed at face value by the Bank upon such conditions as may be prescribed.”
In the process of the December 2019 removal of the $100 cotton note from circulation and as legal tender, a process called demonetisation, the Government amended section 27 of the Central Bank Act to add a new section that allows the Minister of Finance to direct the Central Bank to cancel any note with a minimum of 14 days’ notice.
The objective of the December 2019 demonetisation was to address financial crimes conducted through the hoarding of cash.
In a Central Bank working paper on the rapid demonetisation published in June 2020, the bank said the estimate of the number of $100 cotton notes in circulation on December 6, 2019 was 81,695,206.
The paper, which was co-authored by Governor Hilaire, estimated that 94.2 per cent of the $100 notes had been converted by April 24.
“The value of ‘missing money’ is therefore on the order of TT$476.5 million or 5.8 per cent of the value of $100 cotton notes in circulation at the start of December 2019, which is a relatively significant proportion,” according to the working paper.