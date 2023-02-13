The unemployment rate is improving as it measured 5.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Central Bank’s economic bulletin for 2023.
The Central Bank yesterday said this is similar to the corresponding quarter of 2021 but higher than the 4.5 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2022.
However, supplementary indicators used by the bank to monitor overall labour market conditions suggest that conditions may be improving.
In particular, it said data from the Ministry of Labour indicated that 38 persons were retrenched during the period August to November 2022 compared to 416 persons during the corresponding period in 2021.
In addition, the number of job advertisements published in the print media declined only marginally, as the demand for labour “remained relatively firm during the period”.
While, domestically, economic activity improved in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting a resurgence in non-energy sector performance.
The economic bulletin reported that data published by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) indicate that real GDP expanded by 6.6 per cent (year-on-year) during the second quarter of 2022 and the non-energy sector was strong at 10.5 per cent, while the energy sector declined by 2.5 per cent.
Driven by external and domestic supply-side factors, the economic bulletin outlined that headline inflation accelerated during the second half of 2022.
The surge in international food commodity prices, supply disruptions, and adverse local weather Economic Bulletin January 2023 6 conditions helped to push headline inflation to 8.0 per cent (year-on-year) in November 2022 (the highest rate since late 2014) compared to 4.9 per cent in June. Core inflation increased to 6.6 per cent while food inflation jumped to 13.8 per cent in November 2022 from 4.1 per cent and 7.8 per cent, respectively in June 2022.
However, it noted that the Government accounts recorded an improved year-on-year outturn in the first quarter of FY2022/23 and data from the Ministry of Finance showed that the fiscal accounts recorded a surplus of $2.0 billion in October-December 2022, compared with a surplus of $653.9 million in the same quarter one year earlier.
“Energy revenue doubled, outstripping the fall in non-energy revenue and the increase in expenditure between these two quarters. At the end of December 2022, adjusted General Government debt outstanding (which excludes debt issued for sterilisation purposes) amounted to $128.8 billion, compared with $129.7 billion in September 2022.