Open Market Operations (OMO) and Debt Auction (DA)

OMO/DA maturities totalled $819 million last week, compared to zero the previous week.

The next OMO/DA maturities will be in February 2020.

Government bonds

Selected bonds issued by the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago were de-listed from the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd (TTSE) effective Monday, January 6, 2020.

Liquidity

The commercial banks closed last week with an excess reserve of $5.3 billion compared to $6.2 billion in the previous week, down by $0.9 billion

United States Treasury Bills

The yield on two-year notes opened at 1.55 per cent and closed last week at 1.57 per cent, up two basis point (bps).

The yield on ten-year notes opened at 1.81 and closed last week at 1.83 per cent, up two basis points (bps).

News

January 8—CinemaONE Ltd—Trading in Shares

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd (TTSE) received notice from CINE1 advising of the following transactions:

• A connected party purchased 3,353 CINE1 shares on December 24, 2019; and

• A connected party purchased 503 CINE1 shares on December 30, 2019.

January 8—Calypso Macro Index Fund—Expiration of Term of Director

The Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation has announced the following change to the board of directors:

Ruben McSween’s term of office as a director of the board of the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation expired on January 8, 2020.

The board of the Corporation expressed its gratitude to Mr McSween for his dedicated service to the board.

January 8—Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC Value Fund—Trading in Shares

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd (TTSE) received notice from Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC advising of the following transactions over the Jamaica Stock Exchange:

• A connected party purchased 20,000 CPFV shares on December 30, 2019; and

• A connected party purchased 2,000 CPFV shares on December 31, 2019.

January 6—Massy Holdings Ltd—Trading in Shares

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd (TTSE) received notice from MASSY advising that a shareholder connected to a director purchased 63,103 MASSY shares on January 3, 2020.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has appealed to manufacturers, importers, distributors and supermarket owners to refrain from increasing prices in the current economic climate.

AS FAR as I know, there has been no response from Finance Minister Imbert to the points raised in the previous article. Of course no response is required, but given the importance of the issue and the highly-engaged communication style of that Minister, I certainly had cause for a pause.

THE Housing Development Corporation has pushed back the deadline for submissions of proposals for the construction of two apartment building complexes to be located at Lady Hailes Avenue in San Fernando and at South Quay in Port of Spain.