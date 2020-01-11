Open Market Operations (OMO) and Debt Auction (DA)
OMO/DA maturities totalled $819 million last week, compared to zero the previous week.
The next OMO/DA maturities will be in February 2020.
Government bonds
Selected bonds issued by the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago were de-listed from the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd (TTSE) effective Monday, January 6, 2020.
Liquidity
The commercial banks closed last week with an excess reserve of $5.3 billion compared to $6.2 billion in the previous week, down by $0.9 billion
United States Treasury Bills
The yield on two-year notes opened at 1.55 per cent and closed last week at 1.57 per cent, up two basis point (bps).
The yield on ten-year notes opened at 1.81 and closed last week at 1.83 per cent, up two basis points (bps).
News
January 8—CinemaONE Ltd—Trading in Shares
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd (TTSE) received notice from CINE1 advising of the following transactions:
• A connected party purchased 3,353 CINE1 shares on December 24, 2019; and
• A connected party purchased 503 CINE1 shares on December 30, 2019.
January 8—Calypso Macro Index Fund—Expiration of Term of Director
The Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation has announced the following change to the board of directors:
Ruben McSween’s term of office as a director of the board of the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation expired on January 8, 2020.
The board of the Corporation expressed its gratitude to Mr McSween for his dedicated service to the board.
January 8—Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC Value Fund—Trading in Shares
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd (TTSE) received notice from Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC advising of the following transactions over the Jamaica Stock Exchange:
• A connected party purchased 20,000 CPFV shares on December 30, 2019; and
• A connected party purchased 2,000 CPFV shares on December 31, 2019.
January 6—Massy Holdings Ltd—Trading in Shares
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd (TTSE) received notice from MASSY advising that a shareholder connected to a director purchased 63,103 MASSY shares on January 3, 2020.