With fuel prices set to go up next week Tuesday, some Central taxi drivers say their fares will remain the same.
According to the president of the Chaguanas/St Mary’s Couva Taxi Drivers Association, Cole Mason, drivers are not looking to increase fares at this time.
Mason told the Express yesterday that taxi drivers have had to face the increased cost of vehicle maintenance, and many have yet to recover from the loss of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there will be no rash decisions, he said.
“Before the pandemic, the last time we had a price increase was in 2017. Gas prices increased twice during that time, and we still did not raise the fare. When the pandemic occurred, taxi drivers were struggling to make ends meet, it became too much, and we had no other choice but to raise fares last December,” Mason said.
“From Couva to Chaguanas, the fare was $7 and now stands at $9. Short drops were $5 - it’s now $6,” he added.
Mason says while the pandemic has severely affected taxi drivers, it is not the only reason for a hike in fares.
He said the cost of car parts and overall vehicle maintenance has gone up significantly. The increased fuel prices only add to the overall cost of living, which has become even more difficult in these challenging economic times, he said.
He said PH drivers are another problem that they face daily.
“While taxi drivers wait patiently on the stand to fill up their vehicles with passengers, PH drivers will pull up illegally near the taxi stand and poach our passengers,” he said.
“Some PH drivers don’t even wait for their car to reach capacity and just go with the trip, so it is convenient for passengers in a hurry. It makes it hard for us taxi drivers to wait in line at the taxi stand for hours to fill up,” he said.
Mason says despite numerous complaints to the relevant authorities, the problem still persists.
“The fuel price has not increased as yet, so for now, we will wait and see how things unfold,” Mason said.
While they are not looking to increase fares at this time, it could be a discussion later on, he added.