CEO: Massy to cross-list shares on Jan 27

MASSY Holdings CEO, Gervase Warner, yesterday confirmed that the group is scheduled to cross-list its shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on January 27, 2022.
Massy published an abridged statement on the website of the JSE last Friday “in accordance with the listing requirements of the Jamaica Stock Exchange.”
In the abridged statement Massy describes itself as an investment management/holding company engaged in three main industry portfolios; integrated retail, motors & machines and gas products in Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean region.
The statement also presented the full names, descriptions and main occupations of directors of Massy together with their equity holdings in applicant company.
The document, as well, provides potential Jamaican investors with Massy’s latest audited balance sheet, which indicates the group had total assets of $13.53 billion (US$2 billion) and equity of $6.83 billion (US$1.01 billion).
And the abridged statement refers to Barita Investments Ltd as being Massy’s sponsoring member of the JSE.
Barita Investments Ltd is the publicly listed Jamaican brokerage and investment company that has developed close links with majority State-owned First Citizens since the Jamaican company’s APO (Additional Public Offering) of shares in September 2020. Wholly owned First Citizens subsidiary, First Citizens Investment Services, is now the second largest shareholder of Barita Investments. First Citizens also lent Barita’s parent company, Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, US$25 million in September 2020.
RBC Royal Bank is listed as Massy’s bankers and PWC as its auditors.
Massy will list on the JSE the 98,969,227 shares that form its issued share capital. The company has a market capitalisation of $10.49 billion (US$1.55 billion) based the stock trading at $106.02 last Friday.
Massy’s largest shareholder is T&T’s social security provider, the National Insurance Board, which holds 19,901,051 shares of the group, equal to exactly 20 per cent of the company.
Among the top ten shareholders of Massy are Republic Bank Ltd, the Unit Trust Corporation, Kiss Baking Company, Guardian Life of the Caribbean and the National Insurance Board of Barbados, according to the company’s 2021 annual report.
Massy chairman, Robert Bermudez, who is the Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, holds a 3.15 per cent stake in the group through associate shareholdings. He holds 14,820 shares in his own name.
In an interview published in the December 22, 2021 edition of the Express Business magazine, Warner said that the publicly listed Massy Holdings Ltd had developed a fully diversified investment portfolio, which then totaled about US$90 million.
Interviewed on December 17, 2021, the day Massy’s 2021 results were published, Warner agreed that the investment portfolio constitutes a war chest that can be deployed for future merger and acquisition activity.
He said when the sale of Barbados-based Massy United Insurance to Bermuda’s Coralisle Group is completed, the US$90.5 million proceeds of that sale are expected to be added to the portfolio, bringing it to US$180 million.
Warner also agreed that Massy’s US-dollar investment portfolio can be leveraged (borrowed against) if the group is positioned to acquire a large asset.
The portfolio is being overseen by Massy CFO, Ian Chinapoo, and the group’s treasurer, Duane Hinkson, and is managed by Rachel Belgrave. Warner himself is part of the ALCO (asset-liability) committee that is responsible for oversight of the portfolio.