CEO: No hoarding by EXIMBank

AS companies and individuals continue to complain about the scarcity of foreign exchange, the Export and Import Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (EXIMBank) is assuring that the US dollars it disburses to manufacturers and companies importing essential items are used for their intended purpose and are not hoarded.
EXIMBank chief executive officer Navin Dookeran told a Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee on Wednesday that last year, the EXIMBank, through its foreign exchange facility, allocated US$100 million to 102 local manufacturers to purchase raw materials and other inputs.
In addition, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, US$150 million was disbursed to 69 companies importing essential items, such as pharmaceuticals, personal protective equipment (PPE), food and beverages, cleaning supplies and non-food items like batteries and light bulbs, Dookeran said.
He said at the end of 2020, the Government approved a further US$100 million for the manufacturing sector for 2021, and US$50 million for the provision of essential supplies for the first part of this year.
Dookeran explained that unlike commercial banks, the EXIMBank does not put foreign exchange directly in the hands of its customers.
He was responding to a question from committee member Fitzgerald Hinds, who asked:
“The complaints the public shares with me as a Member of Parliament and some of the reportage I see in the newspaper is that the groceries are empty, people can’t get basic food, medication. And from what you are saying here, it doesn’t appear that way, so let me ask: from your knowledge, would you say there are leakages where possibly foreign exchange is hoarded off, taken out of your system and your focus and intention for manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, and along the line some large amount gets lost by hoarder?”
Dookeran agreed that there was a significant degree of tightness in the foreign exchange market, which made it difficult for several companies to access the required amount of US dollars and for the “man on the street” to buy enough foreign exchange.
He pointed out, however: “We can only control our programmes and what we do, and what we have implemented in our programmes is the requirement for any company and manufacturer that is exporting, for them to continue to access foreign exchange, they must provide proof that they are actually repatriating and bringing back US dollars into the country.”
“However, when the commercial banking sector makes foreign exchange allocation, they do it on their commercial and other decisions and they give US directly to the customer in Trinidad. After that, what the customer does with that is up to them.”
Dookeran added:
“The difference with the EXIMBank programme is that in order for you to access foreign exchange from us, we are sending the foreign exchange directly to the international supplier so we make sure it goes directly to where it has to get to.”
Essential items forex facility
Dookeran noted that when the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year, the Government launched the Covid-19 economic response which covered a number of different areas.
He said the EXIMBank’s area of responsibility was ensuring the successful delivery of foreign exchange to international suppliers for the provision of essential items into the country.
“At the time, and even to today, the global supply chains have been stressed and there is increased supply chain risk, and it was assessed by the Government that the provision of food, medicine, PPE, cleaning supplies and other essential items, we needed to make sure to be able to get those into the country in the appropriate amount of time,” he explained.
He said at the time, international suppliers were asking for cash and were not extending credit terms.
He for a three-month period initially, the Government provided a foreign exchange window for essential supplies to the tune of US$75 million.
He said the programme was extended and by the end of December 2020, a total of US$150 million was provided through the programme to 69 companies supplying food and beverages, medical/pharmaceuticals, PPE and cleaning supplies.
He said food and beverage companies received US$106 million; medical/pharmaceuticals, US$30.4 million; PPE, US$12.3 million; cleaning supplies, US$1 million; and non-food items, $440,000.
Dookeran noted that prior to the pandemic, the EXIMBank “did not deal with importers of essential items”.