Chaguanas businesses welcome CinemaOne at Price Plaza

WHILE NEW business activity and investments are flourishing in Central Trinidad, including the return of a cineplex to Price Plaza, the traffic congestion remains a major issue, which the business community would like to see addressed.
Head of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce Richie Sookhai, speaking to the Express Business on Saturday, said companies that never thought of setting up shop in Chaguanas are now migrating to the area.
He indicated that many other small businesses are developing.
“We see some businesses pivoting their business model. If you drive by Felicity you would see the development of small pockets of business appearing,” Sookhai indicated.
He, however, admitted that the traffic congestion does pose a challenge.
“The issue is that our traffic is unique and unnecessary. There are things we can do to alleviate the traffic. I have to say Government is looking at it because roads were impassable but now, we have a fresh layout of pitch over them and they are looking to improve on that, but more needs to be done,” said Sookhai.
He noted that on average there are approximately 250,000 commuters traversing the south- to north-bound highway and they must pass through Chaguanas.
Like many others in the business community, he described crime as one of the hindrances to the business sector.
Sookhai suggested that the State should reassess the situation regarding firearm user’s licenses (FUL) as people need to feel safe and protected.
“We saw where a businesswoman recently, defending her business, pulled out her weapon and killed the bandit. It’s important that the Government comes up with a new system in dealing with criminal elements and starts to issue some FULs because criminals have free guns and are free to do what they want,” he stressed.
Asked about his thoughts on the cineplex returning to the Price Plaza, after the exit of MovieTowne in 2020, Sookhai quickly stated that it was a good move by CinemaOne Ltd (CINE1) to come and set up shop in the first quarter of 2023, as residents and businesses wanted the return of a cinema complex.
“With fuel prices increasing, along with public transportation, it would be easy for the residents to commute right by Price Plaza and take in the movie of their choice,” the chamber head added.
Endeavour Holdings Ltd, which owns the Plaza, has partnered with CinemaOne Ltd (CINE1), to construct the CineCentral multiplex, at a cost of $15 million.
CinemaOne Ltd operates IMAX, Gemstone and 4DX theatres at One Woodbrook Place, and Gemstone Cinemas at Gulf City Mall, San Fernando.
Endeavour Holdings CEO, Anthony Rahael, told the Express Business on Monday that when MovieTowne moved out, two years ago the intent was always to put back a cineplex in Price Plaza.
“We felt that Chaguanas needs a cineplex and Price Plaza is the best place for it. We negotiated and spoke to different people within the industry and we decided to go with CinemaOne Ltd.
Chaguanas residents have been enquiring when another cinema was coming to occupy the spot, so we are making it a reality,” Rahael said.
He noted that businesses are looking forward to the increased foot traffic when the cineplex opens in 2023.
On the traffic issue, Rahael said he reached out to the relevant authorities at the Ministry of Works and Transport, but they are yet to get back to him.
“I am hopeful that we would have some conversations before the week is out, as the traffic has been a problem for a while,” he added.
With crime being a growing issue throughout the country, the businessman noted that Price Plaza has increased its security and added more cameras, in order for shoppers and soon moviegoers to feel safe.
New plans
Express Business contacted MovieTowne owner Derek Chin, on another owner returning to the spot his cineplex used to occupy. Chin said he is happy that Chaguanas will be getting back a cinema.
“Unfortunately, it’s not a MovieTowne. We were unable to negotiate a viable rent with the landlord. However, we are not in a position to do any new cinemas this year, but rest assured we are in negotiations with potential sites and if we are able to finalise a Chaguanas site, we will come back with something more exciting. We do miss serving the Chaguanas people,” Chin added.
Managing director of Caribbean Housing Ltd, Daran Bahadoorsingh, who developed Brentwood Mall said the return of a cineplex is a welcome move, as it will attract more investment in the central area and boost the economy.
Asked whether he saw an uptick in business owners showing interest in setting up shop at Brentwood Mall, which was opened in May 2022, Bahadoorsingh said “most definitely” as new tenants are beginning to occupy space at the mall.
“As the Covid-19 pandemic is tapering down, you are now seeing people returning to the Mall, to get their various things done. We are looking forward to this Christmas season, as for the last two years people could not go out and shop freely as in pre-Covid times. So we are surely excited for this season,” he remarked.
With respect to the traffic congestion, Bahadoorsingh said a proper plan needs to be implemented, as it would help commuters who traverse between North and South Trinidad.
“Once there is a backup on to the highway around Chaguanas, a bottleneck is created. So something needs to be done to help everyone in general. It would be an absolute welcome to see an improvement in the road infrastructure,” the businessman highlighted.
And, Zameer Hosein export communications brand manager at Chief Brands, located in Charlieville said boosting the economy in the central area is always a welcomed initiative.
“While we are happy a cineplex is returning, the traffic needs to be seriously addressed, as it’s a nightmare for the businesses and residents on a daily basis,” Hosein lamented.
A few residents Mark Thomas, Ingrid Johnson and Melissa Young told the Express Business, they are elated for the cinema as it was tough to commute to Port of Spain or San Fernando, in order to see a movie.
“Also, with fuel prices rising once again in the last budget, we have to make economic decisions now. So with a cineplex coming back in the area, it would be easier on the pocket,” the residents said.