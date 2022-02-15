Chaguanas gets touchless car wash

The borough of Chaguanas got a recent upgrade in its car services through the Java Auto Spa.
When it comes to caring for your vehicle, the company claims it is the first touchless car wash in Trinidad and Tobago, which saves customers time and money.
Founded by husband-and-wife team Javed Mohammed and Anastasia Ali, Java Auto Spa falls under its parent company Javastasia Distributors Ltd. The company’s name comes from the couple’s first names.
Java Auto Spa opened its doors a few weeks ago at Barakah Grounds, Chaguanas, where customers got to experience its touchless and brushless drive-through car wash. It features 360-degree technology, an intelligent chemical mixing system, a unique embedded fast air-drying process, and a self-checking system.
Providing a more in-depth look at the operations of the car wash, Javed Mohammed told Express Business: “Java Auto Spa is a state-of-the-art car wash and auto-detailing business. Its intelligent 360-degree technology enables the equipment to rotate around varying sizes and shapes of vehicles with unerring accuracy, which optimises the wash process.”
Mohammed says due to the precision throughout the entire process, customers’ wait time is under ten minutes - a much shorter time than the average car wash.
“The touchless aspect of this machinery provides customers with a sense of security that their vehicle will not sustain damage by dirty or abrasive brushes or cloths that other friction car washes offer. Powerful pressurised nozzles are used to direct the water and cleaning agents at your car’s exterior to lift off dirt, grime, and other contaminants. A high-pressure air dryer is used for the drying process. Our wax also acts as a protectant to the vehicle, deterring dust and dirt and thus ensuring less frequent washings,” he said.
At Java Auto Spa, customers can select any one of the following packages:
Basic Wash $50
— Silver package
It includes a high-pressure rinse, pre-soak, shampoo, wash, and smart drying.
Undercarriage
— Gold package $75
It is a part of the Gold package, which entails the entire silver package inclusive of the undercarriage wash or under wash as it is more commonly known.
Protective wax coating
— Diamond/VIP package $100
The protective wax coating falls under our Diamond or VIP package along with the entire Gold package. It costs $100 and includes pre-care and aftercare for tyre shines, among other things.
Mohammed is no stranger to entrepreneurship. His parent company Javastasia Distributors, after almost nine years in existence has two successful sub-companies, which include:
· Javatronics, which deals in technology and cameras and camera installation.
· Javastasia Halaal Meats is one of the top local suppliers and retailers of halal poultry in Trinidad and Tobago.
Mohammed says while there are similar carwash establishments in Port of Spain and San Fernando, theirs is the only one that is 100 per cent touchless from start to finish.
President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Richie Sookhai, told Express Business last week he was grateful Java Auto Spa decided to invest in Chaguanas despite the uncertainties with the present landscape due to the pandemic.
He said, “This shows confidence in the economy within the central region of Trinidad. Recently, over $3 million was invested in the area by a local poultry dealer. We hope to welcome more of these types of investment and opportunities for Chaguanas and, by extension, Trinidad and Tobago in 2022. We appreciate that the investment done by Java Auto Spa not only to save customers time and money but due to the technology used by the company reduces its water wastage and maximises efficiency. We encourage future investors in the area to pay focus on sustainable initiatives and hopefully encourage a culture of green energy to help reduce our carbon footprint.”
Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed told Express Business he was pleased to see a business such as Java Auto Spa choose Chaguanas, which he refers to as the commercial capital of Trinidad and Tobago as its base of operations.
He said, “It’s great to see this level of innovation and technology being invested in Chaguanas. This novel business brings a high level of excitement and a new experience to not only the burgesses of Chaguanas but to the citizens of this country. It’s really satisfying to know entrepreneurs continue to invest in Chaguanas.
“However, with exponential growth in commerce and population, the traffic situation in Chaguanas is a major issue and can be a potential deterrence to commerce.”
Mohammed has called on the Government to start work on the interchange plans as advertised on the Ministry of Works website. He says it is the only way to solve the traffic issues and alleviate the frustration of commuters in Central.