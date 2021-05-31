Chairman Ewart Williams:

CHAIRMAN of the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF), former Central Bank governor Ewart Williams, says consideration should be given to adopting a new approach to the HSF that would involve its greater integration into Trinidad and Tobago’s economic management.
Writing the chairman’s foreword for the HSF’s 2020 annual report, Williams noted that even before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, T&T’s public finances were challenged by the new lower level of oil prices and the reduction in energy revenues.
He pointed out that with T&T’s public debt burden rising to over 80 per cent of GDP in 2020, as a result of the pandemic, the Government has expressed a commitment to reduce the debt to GDP ratio to a more sustainable level of 65 per cent by fiscal 2024.
“This will clearly need a comprehensive fiscal adjustment programme. However, to spread the adjustment over time, consideration could be given to the new approach being proposed whereby the HSF is no longer considered as a stand-alone institution but as a fiscal policy tool fully integrated in the country’s macroeconomic management.
“Of course, the details of such a significant change will need to be clearly worked out.”
According to Williams, the pandemic prompted profound changes in the operations of the more than US$6 trillion sovereign wealth fund industry, as many funds were accustomed to operate without explicit liabilities.
“The pandemic, however, made them realise that they could be called upon to meet the contingent liabilities of their sponsoring governments whenever their economies were hit by severe exogenous shocks,” the HSF chairman noted.
As a result of the severe external shocks during 2020, Williams pointed out that several sovereign wealth funds (including those of Norway, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and Turkey) were required to liquidate assets to meet budget-financing gaps or to support ailing domestic industries or social welfare programmes.
T&T’s HSF, he noted, was no exception as the Government was called upon to provide financial support to those most impacted financially by the pandemic.
“With the fiscal deficit reaching 11 per cent of GDP in 2020, compared with the budget projection of 3.4 per cent of GDP, the Government turned to the HSF for the equivalent of US$900 million to contribute to meeting the financing requirement.
“This withdrawal was, nevertheless, below the maximum of US$1.5 billion allowed by the amendment to the HSF Act, approved by Parliament on March 26, 2020,” according to Williams.
Williams, who served two terms as Governor between 2002 and 2012, said it is now widely expected that the Covid-19 crisis will lead to profound and permanent changes in the sovereign wealth fund industry, particularly in hydro-carbon-dependent economies.
“Industry experts expect that while continuing to give priority to foreign investments, these funds will be required by their government sponsors to focus more on broader economic and social impacts as against purely financial returns,” he said, adding that last year’s amendments to the HSF legislation are consistent with this new approach.
HSF performance
The executive summary of the HSF’s 2020 annual report states that at its financial year-end, September 30, 2020, the Fund’s Net Asset Value stood at US$5,731.8 million, down from US$6,255.3 million one year earlier. The HSF’s income of US$457.1 million was offset by withdrawals totalling US$979.9 million during the year.
The summary stated that, despite the pandemic-induced market volatility during its financial year, “the HSF returned 8.20 per cent for the financial year 2020, compared to 5.10 per cent earned in 2019.”
It said all the investment mandates of the Fund contributed to the enhanced performance. The two best performers were US core domestic equity and US core domestic fixed income portfolios, which contributed 3.84 and 2.81 per cent, respectively. The US short-duration portfolio added 1.27 per cent to the Fund’s performance and non-US equities, 0.52 per cent.
According to the executive summary, the Fund’s return of 8.20 per cent was 0.17 per cent (or 17 basis points) more than its Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA) benchmark, which returned 8.03 per cent for the year.
“The excess return performance relative to the benchmark was mainly due to its favourable average overweight allocation to US equities during the financial year. US equities, proxied by the Russell 3000 index, gained 14.99 per cent during the period,” the executive summary stated.