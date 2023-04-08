Chamber: A boost for local tourism

The Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce is welcoming everyone to visit the newly-upgraded Manzanilla Beach Facility.
The Chamber welcomed Thursday’s reopening of the Manzanilla Beach Facility, since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that it sees this as a positive step towards tourism and regional development.
President Wayne Chaman Huggins said, in a news release on Thursday, “With the recent upgrade and new amenities, we want to extend an invitation to make Manzanilla a place to visit over the Easter weekend and beyond. This is an opportunity for us to support our local businesses, enjoy our surroundings, and spend quality time with our loved ones.”
He added, “As you would discover, the Sangre Grande region has all of the major environmental wonders and places of interest in Trinidad and Tobago. You can explore our Magnificent Four (4) ‘M’s: from Matura to Matelot, and Manzanilla to Mayaro. With lots to do from turtle watching, kayaking, fishing, to exploring and strolling miles of pristine beaches, rivers, forest trails and great cuisine, you would not be disappointed.”
He said, “We also urge you to explore our culture and lifestyles. Explore Valencia to Fishing Pond, through our towns of Valencia, and Sangre Grande, we have lots to offer for a great culinary, social and shopping experience.”
Huggins said, “We must also remind parents and guardians to keep a watchful eye on their young children. We want everyone to enjoy their time at the beach, but safety must come first.”
Huggins urged the relevant authorities to maintain and upkeep the facilities.
“The new executive of the Chamber will do its part with the authorities to ensure that the facility remains a cherished landmark in our community. This investment in the reopened facility greatly strengthens our local tourism infrastructure and base needed for the development of the region,” he said
“In this regard, the Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce would also like to urge the relevant ministries to prioritise the maintenance and upkeep of the facility, including, regular cleaning, repairs and upgrades as needed. This will not only ensure the longevity of the facility but also demonstrate a commitment to the regions well-being and the growth of the local economy.
“Therefore, let us all work together to make this a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. I call upon all citizens to exercise personal responsibility, follow the rules and regulations of the facility, the advice of the lifeguards, and respect the natural environment so that we can continue to enjoy this beautiful space for generations to come,” he added.
Huggins said, “So let’s welcome the Manzanilla Beach Facility with open arms and look forward to all the ways it will contribute to a stronger sense of community and a thriving tourism industry in our area.”