President at Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) Kiran Singh says he is appalled by the number of home invasions and robberies at the hands of armed criminals, with one of the latest incidents occurring at the residence of businessman Mohan Rattan, owner of Rattan’s Freezone.
Singh called on the Southern Police Division to seek solutions to prevent these types of crimes from occurring, as the business community was hopeful for healthy sales headed into the Divali and Christmas seasons.
Singh said, “The owner of Rattan’s Freezone is a household business name for the country. This type of incident points to the question about the youths engaging in criminal activities with no regard for law, liberty and life for honest and hard-working citizens. It begs the question: how do we deal with this type of situation?”
Police are searching for two men who, during a home invasion at a sea-front property of Rattan in La Romaine early on Monday, robbed the businessman of thousands of dollars in US and TT currency, and gold jewelry.
The armed bandits scaled a wall which borders the coastline and escaped with the loot.
The businessman was held up at gunpoint, and his hands were bound with a tie-strap by the armed intruders, who entered the property around 4.20 a.m.
Singh said he expects the Southern Police Division to deal with this matter in a timely manner so that citizens can rest assured the police are keeping safety a priority.
He said, however, crime appeared to be on the increase, with no viable solutions to prevent them from occurring frequently.
“There is a threat of violence on entrepreneurs and the signal is not positive for would-be investors, or in continuing business activities. There is a direct relationship between the rise in criminal activities and the effect on business activities. As we emerge out of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and troublesome economic times, we would like to see more commercial activities,” Singh said.
