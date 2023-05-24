THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce yesterday launched its annual Champions of Business Awards, where businesses will have the opportunity to receive recognition from their peers.
The nomination period runs from today to midnight, July 14.
Chamber president Kiran Maharaj, at the launch of the awards, said this year’s theme “Titans and Trailblazers” shows the strength and pioneering spirit of this country’s business community.
Maharaj noted that champions of business are selected by nomination and all of the award categories are open to anyone in business, meaning you do not have to be a Chamber member to nominate someone or to be nominated.
She said the only mandatory criteria is that one must be registered and operate in the country.
There are categories of awards:
The Business Hall of Fame Awards and Green Agenda Award (both sponsored by the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd)
—The Internationally Known…T&T Owned Company of the Year (sponsored by the Ministry of Trade and Industry)
—The Entrepreneurship Award (sponsored by Republic Bank)
—The Breakthrough Exporter Award (sponsored by EXIMBANK Trinidad and Tobago Ltd)
—Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Awards (sponsored by Term Finance)
—And the Innovation Award (sponsored by bmobile)
Maharaj indicated that the overarching goal of the awards is to recognise the role and contributions of outstanding T&T businesses and businesspeople towards building the nation and the economy.
“Also to encourage local enterprises to continue developing and elevating their businesses; to motivate and inspire home-grown businesses to aim for excellence in their products and services; and to encourage local businesses to promote and showcase their products and services to the world, and to celebrate and highlight the achievements of local enterprises which have contributed to the environment and community—going beyond business and enriching the national experience,” she highlighted.
Speaking on behalf of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Ayleen Alleyne- Ovid, said the Government’s role is to assist firms in growing and expanding, which will, in turn, create new opportunities for trade and investment.