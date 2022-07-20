Express Business Filler #1

NOMINATIONS for the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Annual Champions of Business Awards opened yesterday and will close on August 26.

Champions of Business is the culminating event of the Chamber’s annual signature events.

The awards will be presented at the Gala Awards Finale to be held on November 24 at National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

Senior vice president of the Chamber, Kiran Maharaj, during the media launch on Tuesday, said the awards programme is now in its 17th year, having been initiated in 2005.

Maharaj said the theme of this year’s event is “Legacy and Leadership.”

“This theme embodies the enduring characteristics of visionaries and pioneers; encompassing values of strength, sustainability, growth and transition,” she said.

All of the six award categories are open to any businesspeople.

“Meaning, that you don’t have to be a Chamber member to nominate someone, nor do you have to be a member of the Chamber to be nominated,” she added.

Nominations may be made in the following categories:

• Business Hall of Fame (with exclusive signature platinum sponsor The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago). This is a lifetime achievement award presented to individuals.

• Green Agenda (with exclusive signature platinum sponsor The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago). This is to recognise businesses that have placed sustainability at the heart of their operations.

• Internationally Known…T&T Owned Company of the Year (with exclusive signature platinum sponsor Eximbank of Trinidad and Tobago). This is an exporter-centric award that is open to companies only.

• Breakthrough Exporter of the Year (with exclusive signature platinum sponsor Eximbank of Trinidad and Tobago). This is to recognise up-and-coming exporters. It is open to individuals or companies.

• Entrepreneurship (with exclusive signature platinum sponsor the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation). This is to recognise the most innovative and creative individuals or businesses that have made their mark.

• Business Technology (with exclusive signature platinum sponsor bmobile BUSINESS). To recognise an individual or business that is offering an innovative tech solution.

