THE Confederation of Regional Business Chambers is calling for a tax deferral for Corporation Tax, VAT, Business Levy and Green Fund levy to assist micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement yesterday, the confederation said many in the MSME sector did not have the capital base to weather this storm and needed additional support if they are going to be around in one, two or three months.
“Such a measure is critical for the survivability of the MSME Sector, as this sector represents the bedrock of the private sector and constitutes the majority of firms that operate within Trinidad and Tobago. Determining the right solutions to the challenges demands both a strategic and clinical approach, and the Confederation is committed to working with the Government to mitigate these unusual risks and to effectively manage uncertainty.”
The confederation, which comprises 12 business groups including the Couva/Pt Lisas, Tunapuna and Fyzabad chambers, commended the Central Bank for reducing the repo rate and the banking reserve requirements.
“It is anticipated that this move will allow the commercial banks to lower their interest rates and pass this benefit on to the business community.
“It is hoped that the MSME sector will be given critical importance by the Government, as they will be the most vulnerable to cash flows, maintaining employment levels and declining levels of sales within the next two to three months. It is understood that the Government is reviewing all its available options and the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers hopes for a favourable outcome to these recommendations.”
Moreover, the business group said it was pleased with the announcement by the Minister of Finance regarding the immediate payments for income tax returns and VAT returns, as this will certainly assist with tight cash flows being experienced by businesses.
“We recognise the demands being made on the Government at this time and know that energy revenues are significantly down, but the Confederation believes that the Government and the citizens will rise to this occasion and successfully manage all challenges.”
Salary relief
The T&T Chamber of Commerce—the country’s biggest business group—said in a statement yesterday there was the need to deal with employees affected by the closure of certain businesses and the slowdown of others, and putting measures in place to ensure they are given some form of salary support.
“The implementation of the salary relief grants of $1,500 per month for a three-month period for employees who will be affected and who are temporarily unemployed, paid via the National Insurance Board will certainly be welcome by those impacted,” it stated.
The Chamber said it believed Government’s approach to the crisis is correct and the “emphasis on relief for citizens and businesses is well placed and shows the sensitivity in decision-making that is required at this time”.