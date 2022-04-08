Chambers warning of higher inflation as fuel set to rise

WITH the cost of living increasing steadily, now was not the time to adjust fuel prices, according to one economist and some business groups.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, yesterday in Parliament, announced that premium gasoline will increase by $1 per litre to $6.75; super gasoline will increase by $1 from $4.97 per litre to $5.97; the price of diesel will increase by 50 cents to $3.91 per litre and the price of kerosene has been increased to $3.50.