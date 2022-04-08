Chambers warning of higher inflation as fuel set to rise

WITH the cost of living increasing steadily, now was not the time to adjust fuel prices, according to one economist and some business groups.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert, yesterday in Parliament, announced that premium gasoline will increase by $1 per litre to $6.75; super gasoline will increase by $1 from $4.97 per litre to $5.97; the price of diesel will increase by 50 cents to $3.91 per litre and the price of kerosene has been increased to $3.50.
Economist Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon, responding to Imbert’s announcement, said increasing fuel prices at the pump at this stage is very premature and shows that the decision makers are utterly clueless about the hardships that the business community and households at large are still facing because of the pandemic.
“They should have at least waited till the end of the fiscal year to gauge our true fiscal status and the financial stress levels of the private sector before taking such a decision.”
According to Arjoon, the thrust of the fuel subsidy when it was introduced was for the citizens to benefit from their ownership of T&T’s oil.
He noted that it was essential for the State to apply hedging strategies in the energy sector in the last few years.
“Using hedging instruments, we could have locked-in lower prices for fuel from the international market when the prices were low in 2020 and earlier in 2021, allowing us to buy fuel at a previously agreed lower price. Therefore, the prices at the pump would have been offset by the profits from the hedge allowing the consumer to benefit from not having to pay more at the pump,” Arjoon added.
PDA: Price set by
the international market
However, Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) president Robin Narayansingh said the price of fuel is not set by the Government, as it is set by the international market.
He explained that a price increase was definitely not surprising, as the fuel subsidy was unsustainable for the Government to continue funding.
“Three billion dollars a year is being spent on subsidies, that money could be put to productive use such as fixing roads, having better hospital facilities and placing more money into Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF),” Narayansingh stated.
Domino effect
President of Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh said with the society still trying to return to pre-pandemic levels, the country can expect to see higher costs for delivery of goods in the immediate short term.
“The travelling public will have to pay more to get to their destinations which of course will leave them with less disposable income and lower potential to save for future endeavours. It is obvious the Government is in a precarious position with respect to financing the country’s economic future. The Chamber is of the view that we have to rely on net foreign exchange generators to sustain the economy,” Singh said.
He further added that the public and private sectors must now collectively work together to generate increased production in the agricultural and husbandry sectors.
‘A reasonable compromise’
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce outlined that by increasing the prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel, the Government is passing 50 per cent of what would have been the required subsidy onto the consumer, which is a reasonable compromise in the circumstances.
“The Government has left subsidies in place for cooking gas. This measure will ease the increase in the cost of living, which would be inevitable in the face of the increase in fuel prices.”
Additionally, the Chamber observed that the Government will be removing the taxes and duties on new and used hybrid motor vehicles.
“This measure will eventually reduce the 1 billion litre per annum consumption of fuel and, of course, reduce the fuel subsidy expense in due course.”
The business group is hopeful that once the Russia-Ukraine conflict settles and fuel prices revert to previously budgeted levels, the Government will revisit the subsidies and readjust the prices of fuel.
“This would be extremely important, as the increases in the cost of living will reduce disposable incomes and the vulnerable in society will be exposed,” the Chamber added.
Inflationary effect
The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC) said while it understands the reason for the increase, it believes that the raising of fuel prices will only serve a highly negative deleterious blow to the public and businesses.
“Such a development seems not to be well thought through due to imminent the after-effects of this horrendous policy. The prices of transportation, travel, goods, services, and pharmaceuticals will astronomically increase, putting pressure especially on the working class and single-income homes,” the Chamber lamented.
The Chamber recommends that the Government immediately consider a fiscal stimulus in their policy making for the eventual growth and sustainability of the business sector, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) and to help alleviate the hardships being already experienced by the working class.
It added that raising fuel prices will only contribute towards inflationary pressures at this time.
Melissa Senhouse, president of the Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce, identified that the increase in the price of fuel will have an inflationary effect as businesses could ill afford to absorb any further increase in expenses.
“Businesses must rise to the challenge and look for efficiencies and shared logistical solutions to survive,” Senhouse added.