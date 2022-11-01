Champion exporter2022: KC Confectionery

KC Confectionery has been named as the recipient of the Internationally Known… T&T Owned Company of the Year in the Champions of Business Awards, 2022.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce confers this award annually on one local export-centric company, in recognition of excellence in performance locally and regionally, or internationally.
The award will be presented at the Signature “Champions of Business Gala Awards Finale and Cocktail Reception,” scheduled for November 24, 2022, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts from 6.30-8.30 p.m.
The decision to award KC Confectionery was based on its ability to meet the qualifying criteria that included engaging in “business development expansion with an established footprint either regionally or internationally, whether through manufacturing or distribution in other markets or via exports of their services” while having maintained “at least 51 per cent Trinidad and Tobago shareholding ownership.”
They would also have met the requirement to “have worked to improve the community or environment or engaged in other corporate social responsibility initiatives”.
KC Confectionery, which is today a household name, was born out of a micro enterprise started in 1922 by Abdul and Zainab Razack, making sweets at the family home and delivering them to the public by bicycle.
Demand for the products increased over time, and after 30-plus years of hard work, a factory was opened in 1957, eventually becoming fully automated by the early 1990s. The products include a wide range of mouth-watering sweets, including the KC Dinner Mint with its “love notes” packaging, hard candies, gums, toffees, soft chews, bars and lollipops.
Still a family-owned company, KC Confectionery is perhaps the largest manufacturer of sugar confectionery and gum in the Caribbean. They have become a global brand, having been exporting their products for 45 years. About 70 per cent of their products are exported to a range or regional and international markets, including the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominican Republic, Dominica, Grenada and Carriacou, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, Suriname, the British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Aruba, and Guadeloupe.
The company is proud of its employees, who they consider their most valuable asset. They have a highly skilled workforce, and technicians operate in a contemporary laboratory setting, which ensures that products are manufactured to the highest quality standards.
A Total Quality Management (TQM) approach has been adopted, allowing all personnel at the company to play an integral part in guaranteeing optimum product quality and the highest customer satisfaction.
KC Confectionery Ltd places emphasis on its employees and seeks to boost morale in a variety of ways. A leadership and empowerment coach works with employees at every level, and they have implemented incentive and rewards programmes. They foster professional and personal growth through training and maintain ongoing communications with a view to nurturing positive relationships.
Likewise, the company upholds its Corporate Social Responsibility and Environment, Social Governance roles through various activities and initiatives such as, but not limited to, the KC KIN (Kids in Need) Foundation—a non-profit organisation formed in August 2022; recycling cardboard boxes and plastic with Lezama Recycling Company, a partnership formed since 2014. In 2020, another collaboration was initiated with New Age Recycling to recycle cardboard boxes only.
The Internationally Known… T&T Owned Company of the Year 2022 and the Breakthrough Exporter of the Year Awards are sponsored by Eximbank of Trinidad and Tobago Limited, which also sponsors the category of Breakthrough Exporter.
The Breakthrough Exporter Award was introduced in 2021 and recognises small to medium-sized businesses that are willing to take the risk to enter new markets and have shown significant growth over the last year.
Criteria includes, among other things, that a nominated company must have at least 50 per cent Trinidad and Tobago shareholding ownership, and have achieved export growth of no less than 25 per cent on the prior year’s sales exports.
The first winner of this award was the popular local brand Karibbean Flavours and the 2022 winner will be announced on the night of the Gala Awards Finale.
The Champions of Business Awards programme includes a total of six categories: Entrepreneurship (sponsored by the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation); Business Technology (presented by the T&T Chamber); Internationally Known... T&T Owned Company of the Year and Breakthrough Exporter (both sponsored by Eximbank of Trinidad and Tobago Limited); Green Agenda and Business Hall of Fame (both sponsored by The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited).
We invite you to join us in the glamour and fanfare of the Champions of Business Gala Awards Finale and Cocktail Reception on November 24, 2022, from 6.30 p.m.-8.30 p.m. at NAPA. To confirm your attendance, e-mail: events@chamber.org.tt or call 637-6977 ext 1308.