GOVERNANCE expert, Axel Kravatzky, wants the Government to use the opportunity created by its re-election to bring more transparency to the appointment of the directors of all State enterprises, statutory bodies, commissions of enquiries and committees in which the State has influence or control.
In an interview last weekend, Kravatzky gave 1,000 as a conservative estimate of the number of State positions that need to be appointed or reviewed at this time. He made the point that there are very many more boards and committees than State-owned enterprises in Trinidad and Tobago.
Kravatzky’s main complaint about the appointments to State bodies is that they are done in completely non-transparent ways. Better practice would suggest that vacancies should be advertised and potential appointees should be invited to apply for some of the State board appointments.
“Governments can, and even should, still nominate people they think are appropriate—but based on a publicly available vacancy profile, allowing others to apply as well, and then use a professional selection process,” he said.
Governments around the world handle State appointments in different ways. Many do follow the current local practice, in which political patronage appears to play a major role in appointments. But some have special, multi-sectoral and publicly accountable appointing bodies. And many also just advertise these positions in several places—the organisations own website, a central government website and job boards.
“The State’s duty to demonstrate that public jobs are competently, transparently and fairly filled is even higher than for anybody who has a proprietary system,” he said. And the way to ensure competent State bodies is by increasing the transparency of the appointments.
“Under no system or process can you say that non-transparent and non-systematic process is to be preferred over a process that is systematic and transparent, particularly if you are deadling with a large amount of resources and important outcomes,” said Kravatzky.
Asked if he has evidence that the current system of State appointments leads to defective or deficient outcomes, the corporate governance consultant said: “A non-transparent process of State appointments leads to defective outcomes in the sense that no one can be assured that the governing bodies are competent in what they do. “This is especially so if the process itself—or the way of achieving competent boards that perform according to the policy framework outlined for them—does not provide assurance that it is not discriminatory.”
Kravatzky also believes the pool of directors should not be limited to people ordinarily resident in T&T.
“Why would you limit board appointments to nationals?
“You may want a national perspective to understand stakeholders. But, in addition to that, if there is an enterprise that requires industry-specific talent, expertise and experience, why not look for people with the experience internationally? If you want to be playing in the international market, why not have international board members?
“Part of the answer of why not international board members is that many local boards have not prepared their own policies.”
He said if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught people anything, it is that board meetings can be held remotely, which further opens up the possibility of international board members.
Kravatzky said since the lack of transparency in board appointments is a problem that goes beyond the government sphere —in private companies, listed companies, public bodies, and civil society organisations—he has created a job board for governance mandates. The website, which is https://governancemandates.com, was launched last week.
“The call to action is that people who want to serve on all kinds of public bodies, should register themselves with the governancemandates job board. Then anybody who requires governing body members—the State, private sector enterprises, non-governmental organsations and community-based organisations—should advertise their positions on it,” he said.
That would result in a marketplace of governing body positions, in which there would be a supply of applicants and a demand by entities.
He said the aim of the job board is to provide a cost effective means for organisations of all types to advertise their board vacancies and for competent, passionate, and committed persons to indicate in which kind of organisations and positions they are interest in and willing to serve.
And he is not suggesting that his new website should be the exclusive marketplace for governance-level appointments as he said such a website can be an easy add-on to a Government website. The right thing to do would be to publish all the vacancies.
Kravatzky was the founder and first chairman of the Caribbean Corporate Governance Institute, which was incorporated in 2012 and co-authored the Trinidad and Tobago Corporate Governance Code in 2013 with the Trinidad & Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange.
Kravatzky is currently the co-convenor of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) which is developing the new foundational standard ISO37000 “Guidance on the Governance of Organisations.” He serves as editor of the standard as well.
He is also the principal consultant at Syntegra Change Architects Ltd, providing advice to companies and institutions on appropriate corporate governance arrangements.
He now describes himself as a purposeful governance innovator as, he says, people and organisations call him when they want to lead purposeful governance innovations in their organisation.