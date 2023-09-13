INFLATION is one of the biggest issues plaguing Trinidad and Tobago, says chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Vivek Charran.
Charran made the comment yesterday during a pre-budget discussion on TV6’s Morning Edition show.
He expressed his belief that property tax would create inflationary pressure in the economy.
Large businesses with many branches and young, qualified people with young families who are renting would be most affected by property tax, Charran said.
Dealing with inflation and bringing inflation under control will benefit the economy, he said.
“If inflation drops significantly we are hoping that employment will rise. If employment rises and there is also growth in the economy, we’re hoping that people will have the ability to earn more money over time,” he added.
He said there were currently talks within the business community about the increase in minimum wage.
Charran mentioned that timing was essential when talking about the issue of an increase in minimum wage because it could create further inflationary pressure on the economy.
He said recent reports by the Central Bank revealed people were taking fewer consumer loans.
Relatively low interest rates in local banks did, however, allow for businesses to access capital and additional financing to deal with debt that they would have incurred during the Covid-19 period, he said.
“What this shows is a picture of what businesspeople in Trinidad are facing right now,” he said.