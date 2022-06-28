Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Kelvon Morris claims Chief Secretary Farley Augustine misinformed Tobagonians when he said Tobago had no money.
Kicking off debate on the THA’s 2022/2023 budgetary draft estimates in the Assembly Chamber in Tobago yesterday, Morris was adamant that the current THA administration “had more corn to feed more folks” and was “playing with more money” than the previous administration.
Congratulating Augustine on his maiden budget presentation last week Thursday, Morris reflected that 21 years ago Orville London presented his first budget as Chief Secretary and Secretary of Finance, after 20 consecutive years of governance by the Democratic Action Congress and National Alliance for Reconstruction.
However, the difference between the People’s Democratic Patriots’ (PDP) first six months in office and London’s era was the approach, he asserted.
“The hallmark of Mr London’s success, undefeated, was his humility, inclusivity, his diplomacy and his collaboration. Conversely, this PDP administration has adopted a posture of arrogance towards the electorate, victimisation against political opponents and confrontation with the Central Government, all of which I dare say is counter-productive to the successful implementation of the many ambitious plans outlined in this budget presentation,” he said.
Morris said Augustine’s 2023 budget presentation, while filled with fancy plans to “wow” the unsuspecting listener, was nothing short of huff and puff, pregnant with disinformation, deceit, deception, dishonesty, ingenuity and outright hypocrisy.
THA sufficiently resourced
Morris noted that for fiscal 2022, the THA requested a total of $4.727 billion from the Central Government and was allocated $2.365 billion.
He said overall, the budgetary allocation to the THA for fiscal 2022 was approximately $223 million or 10.5 per cent higher than the allocation for fiscal 2021.
“So what this is saying is that this administration has more corn to feed more fowl and is playing with more money than what the previous administration had in 2021,” Morris said.
He said in his mid-term budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert allocated an additional $60 million, increasing the total allocation to the THA for this year to $2.425 billion.
He said a review of the last monthly expenditure of the THA for March indicated releases to the THA of $1.157 billion and an expenditure of $1.027 billion
“This results in an initial balance, as of March, of $129.953 million and taken together, provides the THA with a flow of funds remaining of over $1.338 billion to carry us through the next three months. What this means is that the THA is sufficiently resourced to meet its current obligations and this guise, this misstatement, disinformation that the THA have no money is a clear example of the disinformation and dishonesty of this administration,” Morris said.
He said a further examination of the rate of recurring expenditure suggested a significant balance at the end of this fiscal year, and as such, there was no measurable explanation for withholding payments to suppliers for goods and services who possess verifiable and legitimate invoices.
“You owe the people, pay the people. You have the money,” he urged.
He said while the PDP administration was telling people that the PNM did nothing for the people of Tobago, now that they are in Government and are realising how difficult it is to do new things, the party is now borrowing PNM ideas.
He said some of the plans detailed in Augustine’s budget presentation were contained in the PNM’s 2021 manifesto.
Promises never materialised
Responding, THA Health Secretary Dr Faith B Yisrael said she was a “teeny weeny” bit concerned after listening to the Minority Leader.
She said this was because the PDP has been in office since December 2021, however the PNM had been in control of the THA since 2001.
“So I am wondering if he recognises that when we speak about our young people not doing well in school and the poor tourist numbers, and not mapping the tourist attractions and all of that stuff that you laid out that sounds so nice and simple and easy to do, do you realise that up to December the organisation that you sit here so proudly representing, that you campaigned for, had the opportunity to do everything single one of those things that you just spent time talking about,” she said.