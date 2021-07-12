SEVERAL prospective buyers have expressed an interest in purchasing MovieTowne, which is located at the Gulf View Mall, Lowlands, Tobago.
So said MovieTowne director Derek Chin after yesterday’s Express story quoted him as indicating the Tobago cinema was “not for sale; he would welcome an offer”.
He had also said while the entertainment facility was not a “disaster, it was not a viable revenue earner.” MovieTowne Tobago has about four screens, and, is manned by about 40 people. Guyana-born Chin also owns cinemas at San Fernando, Chaguanas, Port Of Spain and Demerara, Guyana.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Chin said: “I had a couple of calls. I was taken aback. One is very serious. Some people have expressed interest, but they don’t have the kind of liquid cash. Maybe it will change hands. I will meet with them soon. When we open up back, there is a possibility, we may have MovieTowne, Tobago. We have had it for almost 20 years.”
Chin added: “It’s a ready-made cinema. It’s the only one of its kind in Tobago. It’s a good business. But it needs a little more time and attention to develop in Tobago. I know the business community in Tobago is worried that I am making that move. Just look at Black Widow. It was a blockbuster turnout. Black Widow raked in US$80 million in its opening weekend in North America. It set a new pandemic box office record.”
Chin also maintained cinemas were not a major contributor to Covid-19 spread.
“Covid-19 has made it much harder to conduct business. But despite the major outbreak of Covid-19, cinemas are not a super spreader. They are a controlled environment. People were not getting sick,” said Chin.
Asked about the way forward, Chin said: “I have other interests. Different businesses throughout the world; not only in Trinidad, but in other countries as well. I am thrilled and fascinated about that kind of entrepreneurship in which people like (Jeff) Bezos (of Amazon) are going to Mars. Look at all that is happening with Virgin Galactica.”
Chin added: “We need to give people hope that things would turn around quickly. Make a proposition, so there is no loss of hope. People have lost their jobs. They don’t have food, money or savings. We stand by to assist the Government in any effort to make it more efficient. The rest of the private sector will give assistance where it is needed.”
Chin said the greatest challenge was vaccine hesitancy.
“A number of people are hesitant about taking the vaccine (Sinopharm/AstraZeneca). They don’t want to take the vaccine. We are looking at incentives to encourage people to take it. They will get a free movie ticket once they get vaccinated,” the businessman said.