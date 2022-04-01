While the turnout was not bumper on Wednesday for the reopening of MovieTowne Tobago, owner Derek Chin is expecting when the “safe zone” policy is scrapped from Monday the patronage would improve.
Chin told the Express yesterday that the numbers were not what they were expecting, but expects as the safe zone policy goes out the door from next week, there will be an improvement in numbers. He said the cinema had been closed since January as the moviegoers numbers were extremely low.
“Many of the Tobagonians were not vaccinated so the number of people visiting the cinema on a daily basis was between 10 and 6. We decided to hold back until the Government lifted the restriction on safe zones. That gave us the necessary go ahead for us to try again and try to make back up in light of good movies and the SEA exams which was yesterday for the kids to relax and enjoy a good movie,” Chin remarked.
The businessman said while he could not provide the figures, as to how many SEA students visited the cinema yesterday he said the turnout was not where it was in previous year, but it was encouraging. He also maintained cinemas were not a major contributor to Covid-19 spread. Chin said the cinema will open for two months and then his management will assess if it is profitable to remain open or close its doors for good in Tobago.
“Covid-19 and the several closures have forced us to make changes in order for the company to stay nimble.”
In July, he told the Express that several prospective buyers have expressed an interest in purchasing the Tobago branch.
Chin said: “It’s a ready-made cinema. It’s the only one of its kind in Tobago. It’s a good business. However, it needs a little more time and attention to develop in Tobago. I know the business community in Tobago is worried that I am making that move.”