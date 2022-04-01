One Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has reported a 22 per cent increase in profit before tax and impairment from TT$24.1 million in 2020 to TT$29.4 million in 2021.

The Express newspaper and CCN TV6 are part of the OCM group.

In its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 published today, OCM chairman Faarees Hosein said the Group also reflected growth in its Total Assets of seven per cent and Earnings per Share increased from TT$0.05 to TT$0.27 in 2021.