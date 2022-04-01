movie towne

The trinidad+tobago film festival booth at MovieTowne, Port of Spain.

While the turnout was not bumper on Wednesday for the reopening of MovieTowne Tobago, owner Derek Chin is expecting when the “safe zone” policy is scrapped from Monday the patronage would improve.

Chin told the Express yesterday that the numbers were not what they were expecting, but expects as the safe zone policy goes out the door from next week, there will be an improvement in numbers. He said the cinema had been closed since January as the moviegoers numbers were extremely low.

“Many of the Tobagonians were not vaccinated so the number of people visiting the cinema on a daily basis was between 10 and 6. We decided to hold back until the Government lifted the restriction on safe zones. That gave us the necessary go ahead for us to try again and try to make back up in light of good movies and the SEA exams which was yesterday for the kids to relax and enjoy a good movie,” Chin remarked.

The businessman said while he could not provide the figures, as to how many SEA students visited the cinema yesterday he said the turnout was not where it was in previous year, but it was encouraging. He also maintained cinemas were not a major contributor to Covid-19 spread. Chin said the cinema will open for two months and then his management will assess if it is profitable to remain open or close its doors for good in Tobago.

“Covid-19 and the several closures have forced us to make changes in order for the company to stay nimble.”

In July, he told the Express that several prospective buyers have expressed an interest in purchasing the Tobago branch.

Chin said: “It’s a ready-made cinema. It’s the only one of its kind in Tobago. It’s a good business. However, it needs a little more time and attention to develop in Tobago. I know the business community in Tobago is worried that I am making that move.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

$29m profit for OCM

$29m profit for OCM

One Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has reported a 22 per cent increase in profit before tax and impairment from TT$24.1 million in 2020 to TT$29.4 million in 2021.

The Express newspaper and CCN TV6 are part of the OCM group.

In its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 published today, OCM chairman Faarees Hosein said the Group also reflected growth in its Total Assets of seven per cent and Earnings per Share increased from TT$0.05 to TT$0.27 in 2021.

‘Fighting cybercrime crucial for business success’

‘Fighting cybercrime crucial for business success’

IN THE Latin America and Caribbean region, including Trinidad and Tobago, cyberattacks increased by 600 per cent at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

This alarming statistic was given by Marc Asturias, vice-president of marketing and government vertical at Fortinet which is based in Sunnyvale, California, USA. Fortinet says it secures over 500,000 enterprises, providers and government organisations around the world.

Volvo’s C40 Recharge coming to T&T

Volvo’s C40 Recharge coming to T&T

SWEDISH automotive manufacturer, Volvo, launched its first ever “born to be purely electric,” vehicle to the Latin America and Caribbean market in Mexico City last week, as the local dealer, Massy Motors prepares to introduce the car to Trinidad and Tobago later this year.

In a two-day event hosted in Polanco last week, the C40 Recharge fully electric car was presented to Latin America as a “revolutionary,” addition to the world of vehicle electrification, both globally and locally.