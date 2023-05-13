Chinapoo looks to reap benefits

DESPITE Guardian Holdings Ltd’s (GHL) decline in profits by $68 million in the first quarter of 2023, its group chief executive officer, Ian Chinapoo, is confident the financials will improve.
Recently, the group recorded a profit attributable to equity shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2023, of $61 million, a decline of 53 per cent when compared with the profit of $129 million recorded in the same period last year.
In a one-on-one interview with the Sunday Express at his Westmoorings office, Chinapoo explained that with the rising environment in insurance, the group had to put aside some of its reserves through expenses to honour the higher interest rates on people’s investments.
“So profit is down now, but I’m going to see an uplift in the future because we will get the benefits in our portfolios which we have invested, as well as, I believe, when you pay claims and pay them on time, your clients see that as a positive with your company and that’s why we are putting out the money. I think as we go along, you will see an improvement in the financials and all the other benefits, but that’s the main two reasons for that change,” the group CEO remarked.
Another factor contributing to the decline, Chinapoo said, is that the group paid more taxes than it did in the comparative quarter last year.
“But as we go forward, we do think things will normalise, and we brought on new clients and we even waived the notice period, so that people who already had claims in place were able to keep on doing that, and we incurred those claims early, in TT, but of course, as they start to pay for the policies we will recover,” he disclosed.
Chinapoo said given these factors, the group is not concerned with the decline.
“When you acquire new customers in a very competitive environment, the waiving of the period, it meant that they would pay claims right away. So we got expenses, but then we continue to get revenue as long as we can satisfy them, and this is a policy that may last decades,” the executive revealed.
Chinapoo, who has been with the group for the last six months, said one of the biggest challenges being encountered by the insurance industry is transitioning to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 17—insurance contracts.
According to Chinapoo, the new accounting standard materially changes the financial statements in terms of presentation, recognition and measurement of insurance contracts, mainly in the life, health and pension segment.
He said the implementation of IFRS 17 required considerable investment in new systems, process changes and valuation modelling.
“That is causing a lot of people late nights. It’s a major exercise. Because we still have to prepare under the old standard for now while moving to the new standard during the transition year. So that’s a big change, and hopefully come next year, we will be through that,” Chinapoo expressed.
He also said this is part of the group’s ongoing, rigorous quality control reviews, of which any financial outcomes will be updated and reflected in future reporting.
The executive said another big challenge the group is grappling with is the inflation and interest rate environments.
“It makes it a challenge for people, in terms of the lapses, managing budgets and expenses, and sometimes you may think I may not need the insurance this month, so you want to get people to be aware and have that mindset to prepare for the future and always keep that investment in yourself first. But, again, it’s good for the overall company when interest rates go up as we can get better returns on investments,” he attributed.
Positives
Giving an update on policies, Chinapoo said the group is seeing an increase in new policies, however, he noted that coming out of the pandemic, people had challenges with income and jobs, and there was an uptick in lapses as persons were unable to pay.
“At some point in time, other bills would have taken precedence in that period. But over the last few months, we are seeing a bit of recovery, so we had more than 3,000 policies that came back on the board, in terms of being back up to date. We did offer people some time to pay, and we did give a bit of a moratorium,” he highlighted.
Further, hesaid across the region, new people are coming in every day, buying new policies and investing in their future.
He noted that the group is also in property and casualty and investment management, so agents are actively helping people manage their other risks, their homes, motor vehicles and even pets.
“All lives are important. And we also have our mutual funds for asset management and things like that. So, again, we are seeing overall that people are coming back into the market,” Chinapoo acknowledged.
Also, he said while the group is seeing an uptick in more youths showing an interest in insurance, it needs to materialise in purchasing policies, which will be beneficial in their lives later down the road.
As it pertains to acquisitions on the horizon, Chinapoo chuckled and said there’s nothing new to report on that front at this time, but he did say the group is acquiring asset portfolios to strengthen the group, which operates in 22 countries.
Vision for company
With over 27 years in banking and finance in the Caribbean and Central American region, Chinapoo said one of the things he can distinctively bring to the team is a stronger focus on the group’s investments and financial market investments, both locally and internationally.
“I think that is well under way, and it’s a big focus for me to ensure people can get to us when they need full access; financial services are only valuable when there is great access to the services, bringing a digital focus. We are looking at that channel giving service whenever they need it,” he mentioned.
“You hear a lot of complaints about the time it takes to settle claims, and we want to be the standard in the industry, in terms of fast and responsive settlement of things. Many times, it also involves people in health crises, so you want to make sure you are there, and one thing they don’t have to worry about is a company honouring their policy when they need it, which is very important,” Chinapoo said.