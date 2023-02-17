Chuck E Cheese comes to Westmall

AN investment of $2 million was pumped into the opening of Chuck E Cheese at The Falls at Westmall, Westmoorings.
Joanna Rostant, director of Yay! Entertainment, told the Express yesterday that the $2 million was just for outfitting, as most of the games and furniture came from the branch in San Fernando, which has been relocated to Westmall.
At the opening on Thursday, Rostant said this new location brings a welcome addition of fun for families in the west.
“Back in 2012 when this dream was taking shape, we always knew we wanted a store in the west. My sister and I both live in the west and we often struggled to find entertainment for our kids that was both within distance, reach, and budget.
“Today, this becomes a reality for families in northern and western Trinidad and we are extremely proud to bring more fun, more birthdays, more family time and more educational field trips to Westmoorings. We’re indeed putting the ‘more’ in Westmoorings,” she said.
The owner also indicated Chuck E Cheese also offers science technology engineering and math (STEM) field trips for primary and lower secondary school pupils in Trinidad and Tobago, and over the years they have taught over 300 classes the concepts of STEM in an interactive learning environment.
Rostant noted this is the second Chuck E Cheese franchise location to open in the last five months, as the brand also recently opened a store in Suriname.
She further explained that plans are under way for a store in Jamaica by the end of this year; another in Guyana in 2024; and another in Jamaica scheduled for 2025.
Julian Azar, director of Egret Ltd, said the opening is a great addition to Westmall.
“We are very excited to welcome Yay! Entertainment to The Falls of Westmall, is in keeping with our mandate to be a first-rate destination—not just for retail and banking, but also entertainment.
“Chuck E Cheese’s arrival is great news for the Western peninsula, and Port of Spain by extension,” Azar added.