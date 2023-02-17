Chuck E Cheese comes to Westmall

Julian Azar

NEW OPENING: Joseph and Julian Azar, from left, directors of The Falls at Westmall; Chuck E Cheese; director of Yay! Entertainment Ltd Joanna Rostant; and Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez cut the ribbon at the opening of the newest location of the family restaurant at the mall, on Thursday in Westmoorings.

AN investment of $2 million was pumped into the opening of Chuck E Cheese at The Falls at Westmall, Westmoorings.

Joanna Rostant, director of Yay! Entertainment, told the Express yesterday that the $2 million was just for outfitting, as most of the games and furniture came from the branch in San Fernando, which has been relocated to Westmall.

At the opening on Thursday, Rostant said this new location brings a welcome addition of fun for families in the west.

“Back in 2012 when this dream was taking shape, we always knew we wanted a store in the west. My sister and I both live in the west and we often struggled to find entertainment for our kids that was both within distance, reach, and budget.

“Today, this becomes a reality for families in northern and western Trini­dad and we are extremely proud to bring more fun, more birthdays, more family time and more educational field trips to Westmoorings. We’re indeed putting the ‘more’ in Westmoorings,” she said.

The owner also indicated Chuck E Cheese also offers science technology engineering and math (STEM) field trips for primary and lower secondary school pupils in Trinidad and Tobago, and over the years they have taught over 300 classes the concepts of STEM in an interactive learning environment.

Rostant noted this is the second Chuck E Cheese franchise location to open in the last five months, as the brand also recently opened a store in Suriname.

She further explained that plans are under way for a store in Jamaica by the end of this year; another in Guyana in 2024; and another in Jamaica scheduled for 2025.

Julian Azar, director of Egret Ltd, said the opening is a great addition to Westmall.

“We are very excited to welcome Yay! Entertainment to The Falls of Westmall, is in keeping with our mandate to be a first-rate destination—not just for retail and banking, but also entertainment.

“Chuck E Cheese’s arrival is great news for the Western peninsula, and Port of Spain by extension,” Azar added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Chuck E Cheese comes to Westmall

Chuck E Cheese comes to Westmall

AN investment of $2 million was pumped into the opening of Chuck E Cheese at The Falls at Westmall, Westmoorings.

Joanna Rostant, director of Yay! Entertainment, told the Express yesterday that the $2 million was just for outfitting, as most of the games and furniture came from the branch in San Fernando, which has been relocated to Westmall.

At the opening on Thursday, Rostant said this new location brings a welcome addition of fun for families in the west.

JMMB records dip in net profit

JMMB records dip in net profit

JMMB Group has a dip in its net profit to JA$4.8 billion (JA$1 = US$0.0065), for the nine months ending December 31, 2022.

During a review of the group’s quarter three financial performance on Wednesday, JMMB said the dip in net profits reflects a 52 per cent fall-off in the group’s earnings year-over-year, having recorded unprecedented profit in the prior year.

During the period, JMMB Group also posted operating revenue of JA$18.9 billion, a 14 per cent decline, for the comparative period.

Promoters hit by lower ticket sales

Promoters hit by lower ticket sales

The mother of all carnivals does not appear to be living up to its billing according to Fête Promoters who admit that the numbers have been smaller than pre-pandemic years and not in keeping with the demand expected, coming out of the lockdown.

According to Paige de Leon the spokesperson for the Promoters Association of Trinidad and Tobago, while there are some traditional fetes that attract a large crowd and remained successful, many of the other parties that are usually well supported did not see the pre-pandemic numbers.