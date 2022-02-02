CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) yesterday declared net income of $390.93 million for the nine months ending on December 31, 2021, which is 35.5 per cent higher than for the same period in 2020.
The CIF, which is a closed-end mutual fund, derives its investment income from three sources: the dividends from the 40,072,299 shares it owns in Republic Financial Holdings Ltd; the interest on the Government bonds in its portfolio and the net gains from investments at fair value through profit and loss.
CIF received dividend income of $160.28 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, which is an increase of 48 per cent over the $108.19 million it earned for the same period in 2020.
The interest income from the bonds was $30.28 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $30.18 for the same period in 2020.
CIF reported $203.22 million in net gains from investments for the period ending December 31, 2021, which was 32.6 per cent higher than the $153.18 for the period ending December 31, 2020.
The mutual fund reported an unrealized gain of $154.2 million, based on the increase in the price of RFHL to $140.16 a share, at the end of 2021, from $136.31 from September 30, 2021.
The 204 million units in the CIF began trading at $25 a unit on the T&T Stock Exchange in January 2013 for a total initial value of $5.1 billion.
The value of the 40,072,299 Republic shares and the Government bonds-- that had a coupon of 4.25 per cent, a term of 25 years and an aggregate face value of $702.8 million—came up to $5.1 billion in January 2013, at the start of trading.
The CIF was created as part of the Government’s resolution plan, following the collapse of the insurance companies, CLICO and British American Trinidad in January 2009.
The Government initially offered owners of Short-Term Investment Products (STIPs), issued by the insurance companies, the following:
* STIP holders with principal balances up to $75,999 received cash payments;
* STIP holders with principal balances greater than $75,999 received a combination of cash and 20 zero coupon bonds with maturities ranging from one to ten and 11 to 20.
“Subsequently, the Government agreed to establish a trust into which would be placed the RFHL shares and the Government securities, which will be held in Trust in accordance with the provisions of the Trust Deed,” according to the CIF prospectus, which was published on November 1, 2012.
At inception, every $1,000 of the Government’s 11 to 20 year zero-coupon bonds was exchanged at $25 per unit. So, a CLICO holder of a STIP who had $1 million in 11 to 20 zero-coupon bonds would have received 40,000 units CIF units.
The trustee of the CIF is CLICO Trust Corporation Ltd, a wholly State-owned company, whose chairman at this time is Polycarp Stephen Romany.
The Government acquired the RFHL shares and the Government securities and vested the investments in the trustee, free from all encumbrances, according to the CIF prospectus, which was published on November 1, 2012.
The Fund was established on October 31, 2012, and became effective on January 2, 2013. It is meant to last for ten years as its winding up or redemption date is January 2, 2013.
The CIF can also be terminated, before the redemption date, by a special transaction, which “means a sale of all or a portion of the issued and outstanding shares in Republic or a merger which results in the change of control of RBL, the consideration for which can take the form inter alia of a share exchange only, or a cash sale only or a cash and share exchange.”
If the CIF is terminated as a result of a special transaction, the CLICO trust deed provides that the proceeds, whether cash, shares or both, “will be distributed to the unitholders pro rata in accordance with the number of units held by each unit holder.”
If there is no special transaction, according to clause 19.2.1 of the CLICO trust deed: “…The trustee shall distribute the Republic shares, any other assets comprising the deposited property and any fund income in specie to the unitholders…”