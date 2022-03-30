Express Business Filler #1

CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) recorded net income of $390.95 million for its 2021 financial year ended December 31, 2021, a 35 per cent increase over the $289.22 million the close-ended mutual fund earned in 2020.

CIF’s net income was boosted by a 48 per cent increase in its dividend income, which increased to $160.3 million in 2021, from $108.2 million in 2020.

Its interest income increased marginally to $30.28 million in 2021 from $30.18 million in 2020.

The mutual fund also recorded a 32 per cent increase in its net gains from investment at fair value, which jumped to $203.22 million in 2021 from $153.2 million in 2020.

The CIF was established in 2012 as part of the resolution strategy of the Government for the insurance companies, CLICO and British American (Trinidad), which had collapsed in early 2009.

In 2011, the Government offered holders of Short-Term Investment Products (STIPs) issued by CLICO and British America with balances greater than $75,000, cash up to $75,999.99 and 20 one-year zero-coupon bonds in exchange for the assignment of their STIPS.

In 2012, the Government agreed to establish a trust company into which were placed Republic Bank shares and Government securities worth $5.1 billion.

The CIF began trading on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange on January 2013 and the Fund is due to be wound up, or redeemed in January 2023.

At the redemption date, the unit holders of the CIF will received the deposited property of the Fund, comprising its Republic Bank shares and Government securities, based on their holdings.

The distribution of the Republic Bank shares to its unit holders, which amount to about 25 per cent of the bank’s issued share capital, can only be stopped by a special resolution by Corporation Sole.

The Republic Bank shares in the CIF were worth $5.61 billion as at December 31, 2021, which is about 88 per cent of the assets of $6.37 billion in the mutual fund.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Fighting cybercrime crucial for business success’

‘Fighting cybercrime crucial for business success’

IN THE Latin America and Caribbean region, including Trinidad and Tobago, cyberattacks increased by 600 per cent at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

This alarming statistic was given by Marc Asturias, vice-president of marketing and government vertical at Fortinet which is based in Sunnyvale, California, USA. Fortinet says it secures over 500,000 enterprises, providers and government organisations around the world.

Volvo’s C40 Recharge coming to T&T

Volvo’s C40 Recharge coming to T&T

SWEDISH automotive manufacturer, Volvo, launched its first ever “born to be purely electric,” vehicle to the Latin America and Caribbean market in Mexico City last week, as the local dealer, Massy Motors prepares to introduce the car to Trinidad and Tobago later this year.

In a two-day event hosted in Polanco last week, the C40 Recharge fully electric car was presented to Latin America as a “revolutionary,” addition to the world of vehicle electrification, both globally and locally.

Building alignments to the metaverse

Building alignments to the metaverse

There is a nexus between art and cryptocurrency.

Artists are finding space to sell their digital work (non-fungible tokens or NFT’s) using the cryptocurrency, Ethereum. And they’re making money. Not cash, but crypto.

“NFT’s are a by-product of Ethereum,” said Stephanie Telemaque, the 29-year-old creative director of Creator Labs in T&T, and co-founder and creative director of Marq Studio in New York City.

A splash of strategic imagination

A splash of strategic imagination

AS Trinidad and Tobago—and the world—slowly shakes off the restrictions of the last two years, companies are still evaluating what their next steps should be. There may still be hesitancy or even disorientation in facing the new realities. In this environment, companies need to ask the question: What are the most immediate needs of our business?