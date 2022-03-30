CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) recorded net income of $390.95 million for its 2021 financial year ended December 31, 2021, a 35 per cent increase over the $289.22 million the close-ended mutual fund earned in 2020.
CIF’s net income was boosted by a 48 per cent increase in its dividend income, which increased to $160.3 million in 2021, from $108.2 million in 2020.
Its interest income increased marginally to $30.28 million in 2021 from $30.18 million in 2020.
The mutual fund also recorded a 32 per cent increase in its net gains from investment at fair value, which jumped to $203.22 million in 2021 from $153.2 million in 2020.
The CIF was established in 2012 as part of the resolution strategy of the Government for the insurance companies, CLICO and British American (Trinidad), which had collapsed in early 2009.
In 2011, the Government offered holders of Short-Term Investment Products (STIPs) issued by CLICO and British America with balances greater than $75,000, cash up to $75,999.99 and 20 one-year zero-coupon bonds in exchange for the assignment of their STIPS.
In 2012, the Government agreed to establish a trust company into which were placed Republic Bank shares and Government securities worth $5.1 billion.
The CIF began trading on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange on January 2013 and the Fund is due to be wound up, or redeemed in January 2023.
At the redemption date, the unit holders of the CIF will received the deposited property of the Fund, comprising its Republic Bank shares and Government securities, based on their holdings.
The distribution of the Republic Bank shares to its unit holders, which amount to about 25 per cent of the bank’s issued share capital, can only be stopped by a special resolution by Corporation Sole.
The Republic Bank shares in the CIF were worth $5.61 billion as at December 31, 2021, which is about 88 per cent of the assets of $6.37 billion in the mutual fund.