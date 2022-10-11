Chaguanas Endeavour Holdings Ltd (EHL) which owns the Plaza, has partnered with CinemaOne Ltd (CINE1), to construct the CineCentral multiplex.
CinemaOne Ltd operates IMAX, Gemstone and 4DX theatres at One Woodbrook Place, and Gemstone Cinemas at Gulf City Mall, San Fernando.
At the launch yesterday at the Brix, Autograph Collection, Port of Spain, CinemaOne’s chief executive officer Ingrid Jahra said this modernised cineplex is scheduled to open its doors in the first quarter of 2023.
“This follows the most recent development of Gemstone Luxury Cinemas at Gulf City Mall, which is in the Test Run phases, and will open its doors at the end of October,” she said.
Jahra indicated that the Cineplex will be located in the North Eastern block quadrant of Price Plaza, which previously was occupied by another cinema operator.
“CineCentral will provide a refreshed 26,000 square feet space with newly renovated, spacious auditoriums, including cutting-edge sound and projection technology and extensive concessions offerings. The project will cost approximately $15 million and construction works have already begun,” she added.
Jahra explained that the pandemic has provided the opportunity to enter the Chaguanas market, which historically has been the second highest in national box office receipts behind Port of Spain.
“Chaguanas in the past enjoyed almost 20 per cent of the box office receipts since the introduction of the cineplex format nearly 20 years ago. As we continue to expand our CinemaONE brand in major local markets, we couldn’t be more thrilled to share our version of the movie with the local Chaguanas community,” she said.
Strategic location
Jahra also indicated that between 60 and 80 people will be able to secure jobs when the cineplex is finished.
She noted that both companies are the first and second entities to be listed on the SME tier of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, and are now collaborating to reignite movie-going in the rapidly expanding and vibrant city of Chaguanas.
Asked by the media whether moviegoers were returning to the big screens, since the ease of restrictions brought on by the pandemic, Jahra said signs are showing that people are coming back to see the movie blockbusters.
“We expect that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will do really well amongst moviegoers, as many people since August have been asking when tickets are going on sale. So things are starting to normalise once again,” she detailed.
Endeavour Holdings Ltd chief executive officer Anthony Rahael said after the departure of MovieTowne, Chaguanas residents have been enquiring on when another cinema was coming to occupy the spot, so the company engaged in talks with CinemaOne to make it a reality.
“The cineplex is going to be a real state-of-the-art, with very modern equipment. Endeavour Holdings Ltd is known in the real estate business for the past 20 years and we all went through a rough patch during the pandemic. However, we were able to retain over 90 per cent of our tenants at Price Plaza due to our close relationship with them,” Rahael said.
“Chaguanas is known for shopping and entertainment, and we are thrilled to re-ignite the movie-going experience at Price Plaza,” said John Aboud, chairman, Endeavour Holdings Ltd.
“Price Plaza is strategically located and with the addition of CinemaOne’s CineCentral multiplex, it will remain an exciting, one-stop destination for shopping, dining and entertainment for all to enjoy,” he added.