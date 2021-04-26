THE enforcement of the Covid-19 restriction on serving food and beverages at the cinemas has led to a drastic decrease in movie-goers at the MovieTowne theatres.
In an interview with the Express on Monday, owner of MovieTowne Derek Chin said that since the restriction came into place on April 15, it has not been economically viable to operate his cinemas.
But he assured that he would not close his doors until the restrictions are lifted, as his workers need to remain employed at this time.
“I can tell you the numbers we are doing in the week is between 20 to 40 patrons. On Saturday for the much- anticipated Mortal Kombat movie, Invaders Bay had 200 patrons, while C3 Mall San Fernando had 150 and Lowlands in Tobago had 20. These numbers are horrifying, but we will continue to struggle along.”
Chin lamented that the “stop-and-starting” of a business can be very detrimental to one’s establishment.
He said with the restrictions he now opens up at 4.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and has also offered a discounted ticket price of $40.
Between November and March, Chin said, Covid spread statistics were very low.
“These particular places are being wrongly targeted and are not contributing to the spread, which is being said in the media. Cinemas and restaurants are a controlled environment, unlike beaches, which are open spaces and harder to mitigate physical distancing.”
The business owner expressed great concern over the daily increase in Covid-positive cases and said he believes the restrictions on cinemas, bars, casino and restaurants can exceed the May 16 deadline.
Chin is of the strong belief that Government should meet with the business owners and chart the way forward instead of just making decisions without any consultation on how the lockdowns are greatly impacting workers.