Cinema sector appeals to Govt for reopening

THE cinema sector has appealed to the Government to be allowed to reopen, stating in a letter to the Health Minister last month that no Covid-19 cases have been linked to local theatres and it is prepared to follow rigid protocol.
The industry has also suffered severe economic stress that has affected many single-income families, stakeholders stated in a letter on August 26, 2021, to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. The letter was copied to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.
The letter was signed by Derek Chin, chairman of MovieTowne Holdings Ltd; George Borges, director of operations at Caribbean and Latam Caribbean Cinemas Ltd; Ingrid Jahra, chief executive officer of CinemaONE Ltd; and Debora Cumberbatch, CEO and managing director, Estate 101 Ltd.
The letter noted that it originated from “the cinema sector”, comprising licensees under the Cinematograph Act of 1934.
Trinidad and Tobago this week entered a further three months of a state of emergency, which entails a 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew. The last six weeks saw the phased reopening of parts of the economy, most recently curbside food sale, the retail sector and personal care services.
The cinema sector stated in its letter that it has “been severely affected by the lockdown requirements caused by the Covid-19 pandemic”.
“Our businesses have been closed for 112 days in 2021, after being closed for 194 days in 2020, which has placed tremendous stress on both us and our staff, many of whom are the sole breadwinners of their families,” the letter stated.
It added that the sector has, however, “used these adversities to retool and reorganise our businesses to prepare for the post-Covid-19 world”.
Vulnerable employees
The letter went on to outline the industry’s Covid-19 operations protocol, and cited the University of Berlin’s 2021 study on the Covid-19 contagion via aerosol particles in comparative indoor spaces.
A copy of the Berlin study was included in the submission to the Government.
The letter also said it should be noted that “to date, there has been no record of any Covid-19 infection in a movie theatre anywhere in the world since the Covid-19 pandemic commenced”.
The letter said the industry directly and indirectly employs around 3,500 people, “many of whom are vulnerable, single-income and sole breadwinners for their families”.
It further pointed out that since the onset of the pandemic almost 17 months ago, the cinema sector has been amongst the first to close and the last to re-open.
Citing its relationship with the retail sector, the industry said it has been confronted with challenges to pay even reduced rents/leases, bank loans and long outstanding supplier payables, all of which can result in additional shutdowns or bankruptcy
The letter to the Health Minister stated that “during the first lockdown in 2020, we implemented our sanitisation procedures for staff, patrons and equipment that were in line or exceeded the standard set for cinemas in other parts of the world”.
It noted the “institution of social distancing regulations in the lobbies, concessions and inside of the movie theatres that required that a six-foot distance be maintained between persons or groups sitting in the theatre along with permitted seating in alternative rows”.
There was increased mandatory sanitisation of all of the high-contact areas in the movie theatre, including the doors, counters, bathrooms, seats and concession areas during operational hours, the letter said.
Staff also wore mandatory personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves and face shields, and patrons had to wear masks in the lobby and concession area.
Movie start and end times were managed to avoid congregation, the letter said, theatres were sanitised between shows and seating capacity was limited to 50 per cent.
These protocols were “fully implemented in cinemas across Trinidad and Tobago and up until the second lockdown in May 2021”, the sector said, adding, “We have not had a single case of Covid-19 among our staff, nor has there been any outbreak of the virus at a movie theatre nationwide.”
Noting that its staff interact daily with the public, the stakeholders said up to 75 per cent of employees have been vaccinated, and while that rate may increase once a reopening is announced, the sector could operate with a “reduced staff complement”.
Expressing confidence in its staff and protocols, the stakeholders said “we again humbly request your consideration for the full re-opening of the cinema sector in Trinidad and Tobago”.