CinemaOne to open in Price Plaza

CINEMAONE, the publicly listed cinema company, is looking to raise between $6 and $7 million by way of a rights issue to partially fund its expansion at Price Plaza in Chaguanas.
In the information memorandum for the rights issue, which was posted on the website of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) last Thursday, CinemaOne outlined the purpose of the rights issue as being to contribute to funding the cost to acquire/take-over and reopen the former MovieTowne Chaguanas location.
MovieTowne Chaguanas closed in November 2020 after its owner, Derek Chin, was unable to negotiate more favourable lease-rental terms with the landlord of Price Plaza, Endeavour Holdings Ltd, which, like CinemaOne, is a publicly listed, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise.
The rights offer would allow existing shareholders of CinemaOne the right to purchase a total of 1,601,574 shares at a price of $4.42 a share. That would raise $7.07 million if the offer is fully subscribed. If the offer is under-subscribed, “any under-allotment of shares may be purchased by any subscribing shareholder on a proportional basis” at a 15 per cent discount of the offer price, or $3.75 a share. The under-allotment of the rights issue would raise $6 million.
CinemaOne, which holds the IMAX franchise for T&T, plans to use $2 million of the money raised in the rights issue as a direct project equity investment into what it is calling CINECentral.
The cinema company expects the retrofit and restart of CINECentral at Price Plaza to cost a total $21 million.
Of that amount, an estimated $19.5 million is set to be spent on capital expenditure projects including projectors, seats, kitchen and other specialty equipment at $16.5 million, with $3 million going to HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning).
With $2 million of the $21 million cost expected to come from the rights issue, CinemaOne also expects to raise an additional $15 million in senior bank debt and $4 million from landlord financing/lease incentive, according to the information memorandum.
The document outlines the key objectives for the planned takeover of the cinema premises located at Price Plaza, Chaguanas as comprising:
* Capitalise on the opportunity to take-over / acquire a well established, successful cineplex site in the rapidly growing and expanding marketplace of Chaguanas;
* De-risk expansion initiatives by acquiring an established and already built-out cineplex location with a historical record of strong box office performances;
* Capture 80 per cent savings in per-seat construction costs given the existing cinema building and thereby deliver accelerated payback and enhanced financial returns;
* Target the growing Central Trinidad catchment, particularly the upper-middle income to upper-income segments living in the adjacent communities of Lange Park, Brentwood, etc.
* Differentiate the movie experience in the Central market through introduction of CinemaONE key differentiators such as assigned seating and a VIP/
Gemstone section in each of the auditoriums enhancing per cap spending averages;
* Leverage strong landlord partnership opportunity and capital contribution so as to facilitate CinemaOne’s expansion into Price Plaza;
* Price standard offerings for the mass market; matching MovieTowne C3 and/or South Park for all but the VIP Gemstone sections of each auditorium.
Further, CinemaOne described the former MovieTowne Chaguanas site as being located in a “high-traffic” shopping centre with anchor tenants including PriceSmart, SuperPharm, TGI Fridays and Scotiabank.
“The former MovieTowne Price Plaza cineplex site has historically accounted for 16-17 per cent of the Trinidad cinema market since inception in January 2010 when it was launched as the third site in the multiplex era in T&T. The cinema site was originally designed for eight screens and 1,800 patrons,” stated the information memorandum.
With an estimated $2 million from the rights issues going to CINECentral, the publicly listed company is planning to use the rest of the money in the following ways:
* $1 million an incremental investment in Phase 2 of the Gulf City Mall site.
* $1 million as a debt service reserve payment to Guardian Group Trust Ltd on its existing 8.44 per cent facility;
* $1.6 million to repay a $600,000 loan from CinemaOne’s parent company, Giant Screen Entertainment Holdings Ltd, and a new $1 million interest income loan at 5 per cent;
* $405, 902 for general corporate purposes including professional fees for the rights issue.
Who owns CinemaOne?
According to CinemaOne’s 2021 annual report, Brian and Ingrid Jahra jointly control Jahra Ventures Ltd, which owned 60 per cent of Giant Screen Entertainment Holdings Ltd, as at September 30, 2021.
Through Jahra Ventures and Giant Screen Entertainment, the Jahras owned 4,676,112 shares in CinemaOne. Individually, Brian Jahra owned 13,512 shares in the company, while Ingrid Jahra owned 8,575 shares, as at September 30, 2021.
Gerald and Christian Hadeed together owned 100 per cent of CGH Ltd, which owns 40 per cent of Giant Screen Entertainment Holdings. The Hadeeds owned 4,655,756 shares in CinemaOne.
Giant Screen Entertainment is listed as owning 71.1 per cent of CinemaOne.
As at September 30, 2021, KCL Capital Market Brokers owned 607,800 shares in CinemaOne, equal to 9.5 per cent of the company. The Unit Trust Corporation owned 300,000 shares in CinemaOne, equal to 4.7 per cent of the company.
CinemaOne’s issued share capital is 6,406,295 shares, which were worth $51.25 million on Friday, according to information on the TTSE website.