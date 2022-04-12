‘Citizens are being deceived’

THE Government’s new policy on hybrid and electric vehicles is being described as the biggest deception shown to citizens by Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers’ Association (TTADA) president Visham Babwah.
Speaking in Parliament last Friday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said taxes and customs duty on imported hybrid vehicles will be waived from mid-May to encourage reduced fuel consumption, in light of the increase in fuel prices.
He said further details of the exempt category of vehicles will be announced in due course.
In a tweet over the weekend, Imbert said the concession would apply to small hybrid cars.
“Supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have intensified with the war in Ukraine, adversely affecting the supply of fully electric cars,” he said.
However, in an interview with the Express yesterday, Babwah said while the minister’s decisions have been applauded by different business groups, automotive dealers and even citizens, it’s the biggest mamaguy.
“This will not happen based on the restrictions the minister has placed on the combined kilowattage of the gasoline engine and motor kilowattage. A hybrid car is made up of two power sources, one is the internal combustion engine and the other is the electric motor,” Babwah stressed.
He noted that the Government gave an exemption on electric cars in the budget last year and now wants the citizens to pay taxes on the electric component of a hybrid car which is contradictory to the electric vehicle tax exemption.
Babwah said this decision should have focused on the combustion engine of a vehicle and not the electric motor.
He indicated that the exemptions should be given for vehicles 1600 cc and under, as no vehicle is available within the limits of the kw, to qualify for these exemptions.
“A vehicle like the Toyota Aqua, which is one of the smallest hybrid vehicles, has a 54-kw motor and a combined kw of 85, will not qualify for the exemption as the new limit announced by the minister is 45kw,” he said.
Although Imbert said this exemption will benefit the middle- and lower-income citizens and these concessions will be designed to cater for the typical car owners, Babwah questioned the reality of this.
“The minister just pulled wool over the people’s eyes. We are not seeing any vehicles that we can import that would qualify for these exemptions. I am calling on the minister to identify what vehicles can be imported that would qualify,” he added.