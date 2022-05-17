Citizens weigh in on high cost of living

The cost of filling up vehicles with gas and the struggle of making a living weigh heavily on the minds of citizens even as Finance Minister Colm Imbert delivered good news that the economy is set to generate an additional $4.5 billion to $5 billion this year due to a general recovery in most sectors of the economy and higher oil and gas prices.
Mere minutes after Finance Minister Colm Imbert presented the mid-year budget review in Parliament on Monday, San Juan resident Stacy Solomon and daughter Britney, seven, were awaiting transport and although she had not heard Imbert’s contribution, Solomon said: “It will not impact on me. Other people will benefit. I got some help for one year, after my husband was murdered. But after it stopped.”
She lamented that her husband, who lived at Laventille, was murdered for refusing to join a gang. “Believe me, it’s true. You have to take a side in some communities. He refused to, and was murdered. Nothing came out of it. I am single parent making my way in the world.”
She however thanked the People’s National Movement (PNM) for free education which had enabled her to return to school, improve her grades and get a better- paying job. Asked how she felt about the economy’s reopening, she said: “Better. I do a side hustle...bartending...at events and parties. Now that people are able to recreate, it should improve. I could earn some extra money.”
Morvant resident Mark Harrington said he did not have a clue who Imbert was, pointing out that the cost of filling his gas tank was about $300 daily. “It does not matter. It’s a hustle. It’s a ‘cat and mouse’ game with the police every day,” he said.
T&T will get back on track
Princes Town-born but Port of Spain resident and Klassic Ruso veteran calypsonian John Absalom, 63, said: “I was looking at the debate on TV. I find Naparima/Mayaro Member of Parliament (Rodney Charles) does look at some okay questions. But at times, he does go off track. Anyway, the Government is trying to pay off its debts. It will make things smooth. If we pay off our debts, we could start tabula rasa (a clean slate). The UNC does not like that. The country will get back on track.”
Quizzed about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, Absalom added: “We don’t know when it will start or finish. We don’t’ know what other countries could be impacted. We don’t know what the fallout will be. We just have to wait and see.” Absalom expressed utmost confidence in Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, saying whatever he is doing is for the country, “he is doing it to help everybody”.
In his review, Imbert said this country had to borrow considerable sums of money in order to keep people in jobs, support the health sector, acquire vaccines, provide relief to the most vulnerable during the pandemic and beyond, pay mandatory expenses such as social welfare payments, salaries and wages and to make transfers and subsidies to critical statutory authorities such as WASA, which is subsidised to the tune of $2 billion-plus per year.
He said the Government also had to provide the fiscal stimulus that was needed to ensure the T&T economy recovered from the pandemic, which caused the total public debt to climb from $104.7 billion at the end of 2019 to $130.6 billion at the end of 2021.
He said positive cash flow over the last few months that resulted from the stimulus of the economy and increased prices of oil and gas has allowed the Government to stabilise debt and to reduce borrowing and happily announced that the Government has not borrowed any money locally or externally to finance Government expenditure since December 2021.
Imbert said, as of Monday, public debt stood at $129.8 billion, which is $800 million less than it was in December 2021.
Waiting for backpay
Gearing up for the 7 p.m. draw, die hard Play Whe punter Carlos Richardson was perusing his charts and notebook diligently in the company of Port of Spain Corporation employee Tressure Aris-Mendez and her sister Ashleigh. Aris-Mendez lamented that she was waiting for about three years for backpay.
Asked how she intended to spend it, she said: “I hope we get it. I have been waiting for a while. I have two children to look after. It does not matter if I don’t get a red cent. Once they are okay. It could be about $40,000. But it will help.” Ashleigh expressed a similar sentiment about desperately needing finance to take care of her two children.
Plying the Port of Spain to San Fernando route, Princes Town resident driver Conrad Rodney said: “I am still dealing with paying $285 to fill my gas tank. Before I paid $240. Commuters have to pay $22. Everything always affects the working class. People who have to travel will have to pay more for transport and food. Imbert should have known that once he raised gas again, everything will go up.”
A Chaguanas taxi-driver yelled, “The PNM is always making promises. Nothing gets done. Hogwash.”