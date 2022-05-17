Citizens weigh in on high cost of living

The cost of filling up vehicles with gas and the struggle of making a living weigh heavily on the minds of citizens even as Finance Minister Colm Imbert delivered good news that the economy is set to generate an additional $4.5 billion to $5 billion this year due to a general recovery in most sectors of the economy and higher oil and gas prices.

Mere minutes after Finance Minister Colm Imbert presented the mid-year budget review in Parliament on Monday, San Juan resident Stacy Solomon and daughter Britney, seven, were awaiting transport and although she had not heard Imbert’s contribution, Solomon said: “It will not impact on me.