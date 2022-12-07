EXECUTIVE chair of CLICO, Claire Gomez-Miller on Tuesday expressed pessimism about the ability of CL Financial, the parent company of the insurer, to survive the court-appointed liquidation process, which resulted from a petition by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
“Remember CL Financial is now in liquidation. I have never experienced when a company has gone into liquidation that it is ever revived. It is not like going into receivership. When a company is in liquidation, it is liquidated. So I don’t expect CL Financial, after the liquidation, will continue to exist.”
Founded by Cyril Duprey in 1936, CLICO started operations on June 1, 1937, becoming T&T’s largest insurance company by 2009, when it was placed under the control of the Central Bank. CL Financial was established in 1993 by Lawrence Duprey, the nephew of Cyril. It started as a holding company for CLICO.
According to a February 17, 2009 Companies Registry filing, CL Financial is owned by 325 shareholders. Corporation Sole became a 14.2 per cent shareholder of CL Financial in 2014, as a result of a transaction with the judicial manager of British American Insurance Company (BAICO). CLICO, on the other hand, is owned 51 per cent by CL Financial and 49 per cent by Corporation Sole.
Gomez-Miller, who has served has been running CLICO since 2017, expressed optimism about the insurance company’s survival.
“I do expect that CLICO will exist. The success story that the Government, Central Bank and CLICO have right now is the ability of CLICO to continue. I am not seeing CL Financial continuing.”
At the news conference on Tuesday—called to explain the Central Bank’s decision to relinquish control of CLICO—Gomez-Miller said CLICO made an $11 billion claim against CL Financial in 2018.
As a result of CLICO’s efforts, it was able to settle the transfer of seven per cent of Methanol Holdings International Ltd (MHIL) held by CL Financial to the insurance company. That transaction means that CLICO now holds 56.52 per cent of MHIL, which the insurance company is now in the process of selling down to 19.9 per cent, in accordance with the requirement’s of the Insurance Act.
“We had some CL Marine debt there and we got that settled and there were two matters that we agreed to remove (from the claim), but those were small matters. (We removed them) primarily because we put them in just in case the other organisation did not...The bulk of the claim is about $10 billion now,” said Gomez-Miller.
Asked about the $984 million claim that publicly listed Angostura Holdings Ltd made against CL Financial, the insurance executive said: “That is one that we just agreed with the liquidator that we are not going to include in our claim because we are satisfied that Angostura has made that claim and it has been accepted by the liquidator.”
On the issue of the claims against CL Financial, Gomez-Miller said she believes that CLICO’s claim is the largest “and I feel we are the most aggressive.”
She said: “When the claims are settled, even for CLICO, remember the Government still has claims. The Government has its claim for the rest of the bailout that was given to British American Trinidad and that was given to CLICO Investment Bank,” Gomez-Miller said.
She clarified that CLICO Investment Bank was a subsidiary of CL Financial and not CLICO. She also said CLICO had no investment in British American Insurance (BAICO).
“CL Financial had the majority shares of BAICO and BAICO owned British American Trinidad,” said Gomez-Miller, adding that she is also executive chair of British American Trinidad.
Among CL Financial’s largest remaining assets is its 51 per cent stake in CLICO.
And both CL Financial and CLICO have an interest in a lawsuit challenging the sale of the group’s 51 per cent interest in a company called CLICO Energy to Proman for US$46.5 million. Some 34 per cent of CLICO Energy was held by CL Financial and 17 per cent by CLICO.
The purchase and sale agreement was executed by then CL Financial chairman, Lawrence Duprey, on February 3, 2009, just days after he signed the January 30, 2009, Memorandum of Understanding, which imposed certain requirements upon CL Financial when disposing of assets.
The September 30, 2021, judgment of Justice Devindra Rampersad in the matter ordered that Proman immediately restore the 51 per cent of CLICO Energy to CL Financial.
He also ordered that Proman provide an account of all the dividends paid by CLICO Energy since February 3, 2009 and pay those dividends to CL Financial.
Justice Rampersad’s judgment has been appealed.