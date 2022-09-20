Budget 2022/23 must be real to the perilous economic circumstance of the Trinidad and Tobago economy and provide a pathway to mitigate and reinstate real growth.
The harsh reality is that we can no longer put off re-calibrating the economy in the context of our economic realities.
The largesse of oil and gas is over.
Natural gas production (the backbone of our economy) remains 25 per cent lower than the 2018 production and 40 per cent below the highest production in 2011. Exploration efforts to find new gas is at best lukewarm. Oil is at death’s door. The projected real GDP growth of 5.5 per cent for 2022 is seriously threatened by bpTT’s lower than forecasted natural gas production, (15 per cent in 2021 and over ten per cent until 2024).
The Central Statistical Office (CSO’s) September report has validated this, the economy declined by four per cent in the first quarter of this year in real terms, “due to contractions in both the energy and non-energy industries of 1.3 per cent and 5.2 per cent respectively.”
There is little good news on the horizon. Noteworthy are the extent of the decline in petroleum support services of 46.7 per cent, crude oil exploration and extraction 5.2 per cent, manufacture of petrochemicals 5.1 per cent, construction 9.2 per cent.
Let us not be fooled, the positive indicators the minister presented in his pre-budget address were primarily derived from the high energy PRICE effect, not because of any increase in production or efficiency improvement.
A dose of reality: the current windfall is a mirage. My fear is that it will continue to keep us complacent.
This national budget must do more than pay lip service to the notion of economic diversification, it must allocate the resources necessary to making it happen.
For more than the last seven budgets, notions of diversification, food security, new growth sectors (medical and sports tourism, maritime services, creative industries…) have been recurring decimals in the annual presentations, but beyond this, very little has followed during the financial years to translate idea into growth.
The reality is that rising unemployment (4.5 per cent) as a consequence of our ailing economy has affected the creditworthiness of consumers to banks, prompting the banks to lean more to lending to businesses who are themselves still reeling from the Covid onslaught. Mortgage default is at an all-time time, business closures likewise. After peaking in 2010, Foreign Direct Investment into T&T has been on the decline and negative since 2015, with a tiny positive tick in 2019. This, notwithstanding international business trips by the Prime Minister and dedicated taxpayer funded Investment State Enterprises. Spending without accountability or measurable deliverables.
The Public Sector Investment Programme, the budget’s vehicle for funding growth, while averaging an average $5.2 billion since 2016, has clearly not been spent on the national priority areas for development it was allocated for. In fact, out of the $31.2 billion budgeted over the six years, only $19 billion was spent, but on what? Your guess as guess as good as mine. And, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the current account gap, estimated at -3.4 per cent, suggests that our currency is an overvaluation of 11.6 per cent, but officialdom remains committed to protecting the current rate, even as a black market rages. This because we are doing little to nothing to expand our forex earning capacity. It’s not rocket science, just inaction.
Of further concern, the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have hiked their respective policy rates by 25 basis points and while for now, the T&T Central bank has maintained the repo at 3.5 per cent. This will change, so we can soon expect rising interest rates, in an economy where already the rates are uncompetitive for investment and citizens cannot repay on existing rates.
To his credit, the current Minister of Finance Colm Imbert has reduced the national spend from $60 billion to approximately $52 billion over his seven-year reign. However, we are still deeply in deficit spending which is largely because real growth has become an eluding dream, just not a priority. You see, agriculture expos are nice, they provide a birds’ eye perspective of what’s on the ground, opportunity for networking, great family entertainment, but what’s the plan beyond this? That’s the million-dollar, unanswered question.
There are no quick fixes to the current economic dilemma of T&T. Expect a worsening of the lot of the average citizen. The Minister of Finance and PM have signalled higher gas prices, higher electricity and water rates, property tax. Price inflation, too, will continue to erode already shrinking pockets.
The Government does not have the resources to ease the burdens. This is evidenced by, amongst other things the state of our roads, the shortages of drugs in the CDAP and cancer treatment programmes and raging crime.
The only solution is to launch an aggressive attack towards real growth, towards building the capacity of the non-traditional energy sector to pick up the slack. The late 1980s is evidence that it is possible for agriculture, manufacturing, construction, tourism, etc, to respond.
This is the real signal I await from the 2022/23 budget. But, been in this business of analysing and advising, seemingly to the wind so long, I’m not holding my breath.
