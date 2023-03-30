CLF heads to Privy Council

THE all-clear has been given by the Appeal Court to CL Financial (CLF) to challenge, at the Privy Council, a previous decision it made relating to the amount of monies owed to its joint liquidators for works carried out in 2019.
Government put the conglomerate into liquidation in 2017 to clear its debt after 2009’s multi-billion-dollar bailout.
International accounting firm Grant Thornton was selected to be the liquidator.
During an appeal on Wednesday, the court granted conditional leave to the company to petition the British law lords to determine whether it was right in remitting the matter before Justice Kevin Ramcharan in the High Court for reconsideration on the fees to be paid.
The appeal revolves around the decision of Justice Ramcharan to approve a Remuneration and Expenses Application brought by Grant Thornton’s liquidators Hugh Dickson and David Holukoff.
In the application, the duo claimed US$3,175,492.39 for the services they provided between January and December 2019. They also claimed $43,641.95 for payroll and tax services as well as US$312,738.33 for fees and services of Grant Thornton Corporate Directors between October 2018 and December 2020.
The quoted fees included discounts applied by Grant Thornton.
Based on the amount being claimed, it was challenged by the Office of the Attorney General but Justice Ramcharan subsequently approved the amount being sought. That was in July 2021.
But the judge’s decision was later appealed.
The AG’s Office claimed that the judge had mishandled the application as the duo’s claim lacked pertinent details about the services performed during the period.
It pointed out that while the duo claimed approximately $21 million in fees between September 2017 and December 2018, the fees claimed for 2019 were higher for a shorter period.
Essentially, it was seeking to have the Appeal Court overturn the ruling of Justice Ramcharan and have the court make an order of its own.
But this was not done.
Instead, Justices Prakash Moosai and Charmaine Pemberton in December, last year remitted the matter to Justice Ramcharan for reconsideration.
It is based on this remission of the matter to the High Court that the Privy Council will now be getting involved.
Justice Pemberton, who had delivered the previous decision, said while the court was of the view that Justice Ramcharan’s findings and reasoning were deficient given a lack of reasons to support the findings, the matter was being remitted to him for reconsideration anyway.
“In this case, we are of the opinion that the liquidation judge’s findings and reasoning such as they are, were deficient. There was no analysis of the evidence or cogent reasons to support the findings and conclusions.”
In the application for leave to pursue the appeal, CLF’s legal team led by Fyard Hosein, SC, claimed that the Court of Appeal mishandled the appeal.
They claimed that the decision to remit the case to Justice Ramcharan was based on the fundamentally flawed premise that no full written reasons had been issued by the High Court judge.