Executive chair of CLICO, Claire Gomez-Miller, says the insurance company can clear its $1.1 billion debt to the Government of by the end of 2022.
And she said the sale of CLICO’s shares in Methanol Holdings International Ltd (MHIL) is imminent.
Gomez-Miller says the company is in a financial position to complete its repayment to the Government after it intervened in the insurance company in 2009 because of the systemic risk it posed to T&T.
The Government has spent $18 billion on the bailout of the company, a sum that excludes monies paid to lawyers and advisors over the period.
In May, the company released its financial statement for its year ended December 31, 2021, in which it reported that its total assets exceeded its total liabilities by $3.71 billion. The company declared after-tax profits of $367.6 million, which was more than double the $119.2 million it declared in 2020.
The company’s profitability is attributed to its investments since it stopped writing new business in 2014.
Those statements were qualified by auditor KPMG as it did not have up-to-date valuations for Methanol Holdings International Limited (MHIL) and CL World Brands (CLWB).
CLICO is 51 per cent owned by CL Financial (CLF), which is in liquidation, and 49 per cent by the Government.
In an interview with the Sunday Express in January 2022, Gomez-Miller had said that in 2018, the insurance company submitted a $11 billion claim to its parent company, CLF. Gomez-Miller observed that none of the claims submitted have been rejected but some claims, in the form of trust deeds, have been subject to court proceedings.
The trust deeds have been a thorny issue for the liquidators.
In the Liquidators tenth report, it noted that in 2020, CLICO was victorious with one trust deed with regard to its shareholding in Methanol Holdings—On August 20, it was ordered that the declaration of trust was validly executed and MHIL shares belonged to CLICO.
On the issue of MHIL, Gomez-Miller said: “The valuation of MHIL shares is still ongoing, regretfully, so we have to wait before we dispose of the final debt reduction.”
She said the sale “should take place before year end”.
In its 2021 financial statement, MHIL was valued at $2.58 billion.
Auditor KPMG’s qualified opinion said: “The company’s investments in a subsidiary (Methanol Holdings International Limited) is stated at fair values categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. The total carrying value of these assets is $2.58 billion (2020: $2.58 billion) representing 19.57 per cent (2020:19.05 per cent) of total assets.
“The valuation of the investment in MHIL is based on outdated information as updated information is not available to management for further analysis. We were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence about the carrying amount of the company’s investment in Methanol Holdings International Limited as at December 31, 2021 because updated financial information about Methanol Holdings International Limited was not provided to us. Consequently, we were unable to determine whether there are any adjustments to the amounts shown in the separate financial statements for investments in subsidiaries and the separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 were necessary.”
Battle over CL World Brands
CLICO is now in court with the CL Financial liquidators over CL World Brands, a CL Financial company that owns over 44 per cent of Angostura Holdings Ltd.
Gomez-Miller said in January that there are three trust deeds with claims of ownership of 42 per cent of CLWB.
The latest Liquidator report, which provided an update on the matter, noted that there have been numerous rounds of correspondence exchanged by the parties on the matters.
“On 30 November 2021, CLICO filed their affidavit in response to the JLs affidavit which numbers 500 pages with exhibits. The JLs reviewed this material and submitted a responding affidavit on 3 March 2022, which exceeded 100 pages in exhibits. The JLs are required to submit legal submissions on 30 August 2022 and will further reply to CLICO’s submissions on 25 October 2022. The matter is fixed for hearing on 10 November 2022,” it said.
In the 2021 financial statement, auditor KPMG said: The company’s investment in one of its associates (CL World Brands Limited) is stated fair value categorised in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. The total carrying value of the investment in CL World Brands Limited is $723 million (2020: $654 million) representing 5.47 per cent (2020: 4.8 per cent) of total assets. The valuation of the investment in CL World Brands is based on draft management accounts as at December 31. 2021. We were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence about the carrying amount of the Company’s investment in CL World Brands Limited as at December 31,2021, because relevant audited financial information as at and for the period ended December 31, 2021 was not provided to us. We were unable to satisfy ourselves through alternative means. Consequently, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments to this amount as at December 31, 2021 and to the related elements making up the separate statement of other comprehensive income as it and for the year ended December 31, 2021 were necessary.”
The sale of the CLICO traditional portfolio to Sagicor remains stalled following an injunction granted to Maritime Life (Caribbean) Ltd in July 2020.
The matter is now before the Privy Council.
“If the Central Bank wins, it means the sale can proceed. If Maritime wins, it means the matter now goes to court for hearing. And then we start another lengthy process. We really don’t know when that matter will be settled. So what has been happening here is that we have been operating and managing the organisation as though it will be around for the next five-20 years. So regardless of whatever is happening the organisation is being run as though it is not to be broken up—it’s a going concern in the best interest of the policyholders,” she had
She had said even if the insurance portfolio goes—CLICO will still be a $3 billion dollar company.
No word in budget
While Finance Minister Colm Imbert mentioned sums paid to the country’s coffers by CLICO, which helped offset revenues during the Spotlight on the Economy forum, he did not mention CLICO during his 2023 budget presentation.
But once the sum is repaid, it paves the way for the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) to exit its day-to-day management of the insurance company.
The Central Bank, acting under section 44D of the Central Bank Act, exercised its special emergency powers and assumed control of CLICO Investment Bank (CIB), CLICO and British American Insurance Company (BAT) in January 2009.
Since then, CLICO has been under Central Bank management even as the company has become profitable and able to pay off the Government debt.
In its quarterly reports to the Parliament, the CBTT has noted over time that CLICO became solvent, its Statutory Fund had sufficient and appropriate assets to back the traditional portfolio and other Statutory Fund liabilities and that it, once again, became profitable.
