CLICO fighting to get Angostura shares

CL FINANCIAL (CLF) shareholders will have to wait to get a dividend from the company which is in liquidation.
In its ninth report to the Court for the period June 18 to December 22, 2021, the liquidators said that while the company received dividends from its subsidiaries for the reporting period, its creditors were first in line to be paid.
For the reporting period, CLF received $49.4 million from its subsidiaries—$3.3 million from Colfire, US$1.5 (TT$10 million) from Caribbean Petrochemical Manufacturing Limited (CPML) and $36.1 million from Angostura Holdings Limited (AHL).
The report noted that CLF now had $392.5 million in its accounts.
“The liquidators note that they are unable to pay a dividend from the CLF estate until a point where the claims of creditors have been substantially adjudicated,” the report said. Among the creditors is its subsidiary company, CLICO, which is under the management of the Central Bank, with an outstanding claim of $10 billion against its parent company.
The liquidators said noteworthy progress has been made with regard to claims on CL Financial.
“However, some creditors are struggling to properly prove their claims or are slow in providing the liquidators with responses to information requests,” they observed.
For the period, the liquidators admitted creditor claims to the value of $36,907,846.09, which brings the value of claims admitted to $2.1 billion.
In comparison, they have rejected $1 billion in claims since they assumed their role in September 2017.
“In addition, during the period, the liquidators have identified further claims for rejection totalling approximately $752 million. Finally, in the period the liquidators sought and received legal advice on a claim totalling $1.6 billion. As a result of that legal advice, the liquidators have written to the creditor involved seeking additional information to assist with the liquidators adjudication of that particular claim,” the report said.
CL World Brands
But the one claim that is substantial is CLICO’s claim to 42 per cent of CL World Brands (CLWB) via three trust deeds.
The liquidators noted that they have filed an affidavit on the matter with over 2,300 pages, which had taken years of correspondence with the trust counterpart to research and compile.
CL World Brands owns 92,551,212 shares in Angostura Holdings Ltd, through a company called Rumpro Company Ltd. Fourty-two per cent of the CL World Brands stake would be 38,871,509 shares, which is 18.8 per cent of the shareholding in Angostura. That block of shares was worth $777 million on Monday. The initial hearing of the matter was heard on July 12, 2021 with a supplemental hearing on July 22, 2021. A third hearing was held on September 10, 2021.
“During the period, on November 30, 2021, CLICO have supplied their responding affidavit which numbers over 500 pages with exhibits. The liquidators are currently reviewing this material and determining whether a responding affidavit will be filed by January 12, 2022. The liquidators expect to be before the court on February 17, 2022 for the substantive hearing on this matter,” the report said.
The outcome of this matter could affect the dividends paid to CL Financial by Angostura.
The liquidators had noted that for the reporting period, CLF had received $36.1 million from AHL—On September 21 and 25, a dividend of $27.8 million and $8.3 million respectively was paid to CL Financial.
They noted that AHL is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange and CLF, indirectly through CLWB’s subsidiaries, is a significant owner.
“Approximately 62 per cent of these monies are ringfenced subject to legal proceedings,” the report noted.
Colfire Sale
The liquidators expect the sale of Colfire to be concluded in the next six to nine months. CLF is a 94.2 per cent shareholder of Colfire.
On November 25, 2021, Tatil, the insurance company of the ANSA McAl conglomerate, announced that it had signed a lock up agreement to purchase Colfire.
“The liquidators will now oversee the various steps to be undertaken by the purchaser to obtain regulatory approval and complete the sale,” the report said, adding that they expect, barring any extraordinary events, that the sale of the Colfire shares will complete in the next six to nine months.
The liquidators did not disclose the price but the value of the transaction is about $320 million.
ANSA McAL is the majority shareholder of ANSA Merchant Bank and both companies are listed on Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE).
CPML
The liquidators said that the two offers it received for the sale of CPML were lower than the valuation of the company.
The valuation was done on March 5, 2020.
“Of those two bids, one was materially higher than the other. However, neither of the two bids received were equal to or higher than the value stated in the valuation report dated 5, March 2020,” the report said.
To this end, the JLs sought a revised valuation report dated September 14, 2021.
“In light of the robust sales process and the estimated value of the CPML shares according to the revised Valuation Report, the JLs approved the sale of the shares to the materially higher bidder subject to the approval of the Court. Terms of the Sale have been agreed and as Sale and Purchase Agreement executed,” the report noted.
The JLs noted that given the value is lower than the March 5 valuation, it would need approval of the court to proceed with the sale.