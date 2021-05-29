CLICO remains profitable

MORE than 12 years after its collapse in early 2009, insurance company CLICO remains a profitable enterprise, generating an after-tax profit of $119.23 million for its 2020 financial year, down by 3.6 per cent from the $123.69 million the company recorded in 2019.
CLICO stopped writing new business with limited exceptions on September 1, 2014, following “advice” from the Central Bank, which had taken control of the insurance company on February 13, 2009.
The cessation of new business resulted in the company’s net insurance premium being stuck at $210 million in 2020. That resulted in CLICO reporting negative results from insurance activities of $145.41 million for 2020, compared with negative $178.73 million for 2019.
The insurer’s results were boosted by its $118.05 million net results from investing activities, compared with $223.45 million in 2019.
While CLICO recorded an operating loss before taxation of $214.54 million in 2020, that loss became an after-tax profit of $119.23 million as a result of profits from the sale of assets of $316.15 million.
In its audited financial statement for 2020, which was posted on CLICO’s website on Friday evening, the insurance company showed positive net worth of $3.23 billion, with its assets totalling $13.55 billion and its liabilities $10.31 billion.
Included on its balance sheet, CLICO has $7.30 billion in assets held for sale and $7.72 billion in “liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale”.
Those assets and liabilities relate to the sale and purchase agreement CLICO executed with the preferred bidder Sagicor Life Inc on September 30, 2019. Sagicor was chosen by the Central Bank following a bidding process for the sale and transfer of CLICO’s traditional insurance portfolio, as well as the traditional portfolio of British American Trinidad.
Maritime Life (Caribbean), which was involved in the bidding process but was not chosen as the preferred bidder, is challenging the selection process that resulted in Sagicor Life being chosen as the preferred bidder.
Maritime received a draft order of the High Court in April 2020, granting the insurance company leave to file a claim for judicial review as well as an interim injunction stopping the Central Bank from transferring the insurance portfolios to Sagicor pending the hearing and final determination of the matter, according to Note 1 of CLICO’s financial statement.
In May 2020, the Central Bank appealed the Court’s decision to grant Maritime leave for judicial review. The Court granted the interim injunction in July 2020. The Central Bank appealed the court order granting leave for Maritime to file for judicial review. On February 17, 2021, the Court of Appeal dismissed the Central Bank’s appeal by a two to one margin.
“The Central Bank has taken steps to appeal this decision,” according to Note 1.
Going concern
Although CLICO has been operating under the Central Bank’s control since February 2009, its 2020 financial statement makes it clear that the company is still a going concern, which is an accounting term that means CLICO has the resources needed to continue in business for the foreseeable future.
In Note 1 of the 2020 financial statement, the insurance company states: “CLICO continues to be cash flow positive and profitable on an operating recurring basis (after removing non-recurring and non-operating items) from its existing insurance policies and portfolio of investments.
Due to the nature of the policies historically underwritten, CLICO continues to achieve a high degree of matching between its valuable assets and its insurance and investment contract liabilities.
“Further, as detailed in Note 21, the Company has the ability to exercise its discretion in repaying its debt security obligations and has the ability to be able to meet all of its obligations as they fall due.
“Given that the Company has the ability to continue as a going concern and has no plans to cease operations despite the run-off of its ongoing policies in the next 18 months, the directors have concluded that the financial statements should be prepared on a going concern basis.
“The financial statements for December 31, 2020 were approved for issue on May 20, 2021, by the board of directors of the company.”
CLICO was also deemed to be a going concern in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
From 2013 to 2015, CLICO’s accounts were not prepared on a going-concern basis because of plans to sell the traditional insurance portfolio and the cessation of new business, a company source told Business Sunday.
The accounts were prepared on a going concern basis between 2009 and 2012.
Government’s bailout
News of CLICO’s collapse was officially disclosed at the press conference at the Central Bank on January 30, 2009. But the Central Bank assumed control of CLICO, effective February 13, 2009, under the emergency powers available to the regulator of financial institutions set out at section 44 D of the Central Bank Act.
In September 2009, the Government injected $5 billion in additional capital into CLICO. Government acquired 49 per cent of the insurance company’s $14.75 million in share capital and created a new class of preference shares for the insurer that had a face value of $4.99 billion. CL Financial, CLICO’s parent, still “owns” 51 per cent of the insurance company.
On September 20, 2011, section 44 E of the Central Bank Act was amended to provide a stay of all legal proceedings against CLICO. A new section 44E(7) was added to the Central Bank Act, which requires the Central Bank to report quarterly to the High Court and the Parliament on the progress of proposals to restructure CLICO.
As at December 31, 2020, the Central Bank has sent 37 quarterly reports to the High Court and the Parliament.
The Central Bank’s 37th report to the High Court and Parliament indicates that apart from the acquisition of $5 billion in CLICO’s share capital, the Government also bailed out 26,805 individual CLICO policyholders and 172 credit unions and trade unions to the tune of $12.49 billion:
• Some 11,126 holders of what became known as STIPs (Short-Term Investment Products) with investments less than $75,000 received $335.6 million;
• Some 637 STIP holders, who applied under the Compassionate Relief Programme for cash payments up to $250,000, received a total of $128.4 million.
• Some 15,042 STIP holders who had investments over $75,000 received a total of $11.3 billion with the first $75,000 being paid in cash and the balance being paid in equal instalments by 20 year zero coupon bonds. Half of the zero-coupon bonds were available to be converted into units in the CLICO Investment Fund.
• Some 172 credit unions and trade unions received a total of $732.4 million.
The 37th report of the Central Bank to the High Court and Parliament also indicates: “Of the approximately $18 billion (inclusive of preference interest due) provided by the Government in respect of CLICO, some $16.16 billion has been repaid by CLICO, leaving a balance of $2.07 billion as at November 30, 2020.”
The document also states: “As at November 30, 2020, the remaining interest on the ($4.99 billion) preference shares amounted to approximately $8.6 million.”