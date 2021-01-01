CLICO’s 2019 profits plunge 95%

THE AFTER-TAX profits of Central Bank-controlled insurance company, CLICO, plunged by 95 per cent for the year ending December 31, 2019, according to its audited financial statement for the period.
CLICO, which collapsed on January 30, 2009, nearly 12 years ago, recorded $123.69 million in after-tax profit in 2019, compared with $2.55 billion in 2018.
The company’s net results from investing activities collapsed from $2.77 billion in 2018 to $212.68 million in 2019. And CLICO’s net results from insurance activities, declined from a profit of $146.62 million in 2018 to a loss of $223.30 million in 2019.
The Central Bank has controlled CLICO and British American Trinidad (BAT) since February 13, 2009, when it exercised its special emergency powers under section 44D of the Central Bank Act. The Central Bank assumed control of CLICO, BAT as well as CLICO Investment Bank because “the interests of depositors, creditors and policyholders were threatened; the institutions were likely to become unable to meet their obligations; and the institutions were not maintaining high standards of probity or sound business practices.”
While CLICO’s profitability suffered a sharp decline in 2019, the insurer’s positive net worth continued to climb, jumping by 20.6 per cent from $2.67 billion in 2018 to $3.22 billion in 2019. The company’s total assets amounted to $14.89 billion at the end of 2019, while its total liabilities were $11.66 billion.
The main change in CLICO’s balance sheet is the reclassification of over $7 billion in assets, in the form of Government bonds, from investment securities to assets held for sale. CLICO also shifted all of its $6.43 billion in insurance contracts—and all but $145.48 million of the $1.66 billion classified as investment contracts—to $7.72 billion of liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale.
That change in accounting treatment was caused by CLICO entering into a sale and purchase agreement with Sagicor Life on September 30, 2019 for the disposal of its traditional insurance portfolio. Note 18 of CLICO’s financial statement indicates: “The sales and purchase agreement allows for the parties to exit the contract by mutual agreement as well as by either party, if the other party fails to fulfil stipulated terms as outlined in the agreement.”
But Note 18 adds: “CLICO remains fully committed to the sale of the portfolio and the execution of the signed agreement. Directives to sell the asset from the Central Bank as controller of CLICO under section 44D of the Central Bank Act have not changed.”
Progress on the sale of CLICO’s traditional portfolio has stalled as a result of an injunction granted to Maritime Life (Caribbean) Ltd in July 2020, prohibiting the Central Bank from proceedings with the transfer of the portfolio to Sagicor, pending the final determination of Maritime’s judicial review application.
Change in actuary
CLICO’s financial results indicate the company changed its actuary. Canadian actuary Paul Ngai, who served the insurance company between 2004 to 2018, was dropped following its 2018 accounts, which were signed off on June 26, 2019. The actuarial certificate for CLICO’s 2019 financial year was signed by its new appointed actuary, Simone Brathwaite, the Barbados-born, Caribbean market leader for the New York-based international management consulting firm Oliver Wyman.
The Central Bank retained Oliver Wyman Ltd to design the tender and evaluation process for the sale of the traditional insurance portfolios of CLICO and BAT.
Asked whether there was a conflict of interest in CLICO retaining Oliver Wyman as its actuary, when that same firm served as the adviser to the Central Bank on the sale of its insurance portfolio, a CLICO official said the unit serving as the insurance company’s independent actuary is “seperate and distinct from the unit that served CLICO during the sale process. There is no conflict.”
The actuarial certificate, signed by Brathwaite on July 21, 2020, states that CLICO’s long-term insurance and investment contract liabilities amount to $7.41 billion make proper provision for the future payments under the company’s policies and meet the requirements of the Insurance Act and any regulations made in it. CLICO’s short-term EFPA investment contracts, which totaled $145.48 million, also make proper provision for the future payments under the company’s policies.
CLICO’s 2019 audited financial statements were signed by the insurance company’s executive chair, Claire Gomez-Miller and its chief financial officer, Jacinta Sohun, last Thursday, December 30, 2020. The audit was placed on CLICO’s website on Friday. The insurance company’s 2019 audit was published six months later than its 2018 accounts.
Qualified opinion
Chartered accountants, KPMG, were retained to conduct the audit of CLICO’s accounts. Once again, KPMG qualified its audit opinion, but for the 2019 financial year, the accountants provided more substance under the rubric ‘Basis for qualified opinion’:
1) According to KPMG, while CLICO’s investment in subsidiaries are stated at fair values with a carrying value of $2.58 billion in 2019 (and 2018), “The company has not disclosed a description of the valuation techniques and the quantitative information about significant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurement for the reasons that are more fully explained in Note 4.3.”
Note 4.3 of the audit explains that disclosure by CLICO of the valuation techniques and quantitative information “would bring CLICO into a contempt of a Court Order, however the information has been presented to the company’s auditor.”
2) “The valuation of the investments in subsidiaries is based on outdated information as updated information is not available to management for further analysis,” said the auditor, explaining that it had not received “sufficient, appropriate audit evidence” about CLICO’s investment in Methanol Holdings International Ltd, the Oman based methanol manufacturer;
3) CLICO’s investment in CL World Brands, stated at $629 million, was based on unaudited financial statements of the associate company as at June 30. 2019. KPMG said iy was unable to obtain financial information about CL World Brands between July 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019;
4) KPMG said CLICO recorded $465 million in net insurance benefits and claims and recognized $6.5 billion in insurance contract liabilities as at December 31, 2019. “We were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence about the accuracy of the amounts paid out and provided for with respect insurance benefits and claims…because we were not provided with the related original insurance policy documentation, which were not available as supporting evidence for our testing as these were not retained by the company.”