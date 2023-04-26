CLICO’s shares in Methanol Holdings International Ltd (MHIL) were sold to reduce its debt to the Government, Minister in the Finance Ministry Brian Manning has said.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark, at the Senate sitting on Tuesday, raised a matter on the adjournment of the Senate seeking answers on the sale of the shares in a plant in Oman called MHIL.
Mark asked detailed questions about the sale, and if they were sold to the integrated petrochemical group Proman after independent valuations were done.
“The people would like to know what is the dollar value of the Methanol Holdings International Ltd plant located in Oman. We understand that the plant is valued at US$1.5 billion. We need answers.
“Is the minister aware that the taxpayers of this country own 49 per cent of the shares in CLICO and some 14.3 per cent in CL Financial, making CLICO a virtual State enterprise?” Mark asked.
He said he was informed the shares were sold for US$377 million when it should have been over $600 million.
But Manning responded the shares were not sold to the Proman group.
He said on November 2, 2021, CLICO (which was under the supervision of the Central Bank at the time) and CLICO Energy Ltd (CEL) entered into a joint shared valuation agreement to conduct an independent valuation of MHIL shares.
He said it was agreed that CLICO’s offer for sale of MHIL’s shares would be a maximum of 36.63 per cent and a minimum of 16-per cent stock.
Manning said MHIL’s shareholding and any offered shares not taken up by CEL would be offered to the T&T Government for “debt reduction”, and any remaining shares thereafter would be offered to a non-competitive third party.
He said the maximum offer of 36.63 per cent shares was sufficient to cover the outstanding debt owed to the Government, while allowing CLICO to retain the maximum percentage holding permitted by the Insurance Act of 2018, which is 20 per cent.
Manning said the 36.63 per cent MHIL shareholding was made to CEL by letter dated November 1, 2022, in accordance with the share valuation agreement and the independent valuation report.
He said CEL responded to CLICO’s offer with counter offers as to quantities, price and conditions that were all outside of the share valuation agreement and the offer made to them, hence CEL’s response was deemed by CLICO as a rejection of its offer.
Manning said further that on January 9, 2023, the Government accepted an offer from CLICO of 19.63 per cent of CLICO’s 36.63-per cent shareholding in MHIL at the valuation price, as part of the reduction of its debt owed to the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
On February 21, 2023, the National Investment Fund Holding Company Ltd (NIF) accepted an offer from CLICO at the valuation price of the remaining 17 per cent shareholding.
To date, Manning said CLICO has signed share-acquisition agreements and share-transfer forms with the Government and NIF, but the share register of MHIL has not been amended to reflect the share transfers.