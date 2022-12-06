CLICO to resume insurance sales

LAST week, Express Business exclusively published the rate increases proposed contained in the business plan of the The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) to its regulator, the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC).

T&TEC is proposing stiff rate increases: for residential customers a rate increase of 40 to 65.75 per cent increase over a five-year period while a 128.5 per cent rate increase for commercial and industrial customers, over the same period.

The utility explained that the rate increases are necessary to clear its debt and to upgrade its infrastructure to improve its service to its customers.