CLICO to resume insurance sales

EXECUTIVE chair of CLICO, Clair Gomez-Miller, said yesterday that the insurance company intends to start selling new policies and annuities once it gets a licence from the Central Bank.
Speaking at a news conference at the Central Bank, five days after that institution relinquished control of CLICO, Gomez-Miller said the insurance company has been closed for new business since 2014, which she linked to the decision to sell its insurance portfolio.
“It means to say that for us to survive going forward, we must start new business. So CLICO will be starting new business as soon as we get our licence to do so,” from the Central Bank, she said in her presentation at the news conference.
“We have the confidence, the capacity and the willingness to get that licence, so that we can start doing new business.”
The Central Bank took control of CLICO in February 2009, following the collapse of its parent company CL Financial the previous month. The Government eventually injected over $18 billion into CLICO.
The Central Bank relinquished control of the insurer on December 1, citing that the conditions, which led to CLICO being placed under Central Bank control, no longer existed.
The executive chair of CLICO said she does not think the company will start selling new business in 2023 “because we want to make sure that as we move into that territory, we have a solid foundation and we know exactly what it is we are going to be doing”.
Asked about the governance structure of CLICO in the future, Gomez-Miller said the current directors of the company will remain in place until the company’s annual meeting of shareholders in April or May 2023. At that time, the shareholders will make decisions on the directors.
CLICO’s shareholders are its parent, CL Financial, which owns 51 per cent, and Corporation Sole, with 49 per cent. CL Financial was placed into liquidation in September 2017, following a petition to the High Court by Finance Minister, Colm Imbert.
“We would expect that the liquidators would have at least one director on the board of CLICO. If not, they will be doing continuous oversight,” said Gomez-Miller, adding: “The liquidators need to look at the fact that there is an $11 billion claim that we are dealing with them for CLICO. There must be some sort of arms-length separation…”
Gomez-Miller confirmed a Sunday Express report that the company has not repaid all of the money it owes the State. She said CLICO has repaid $14.8 billion in principal and $2.47 billion in interest, totalling $17.27 billion. CLICO, therefore, owes the State $1.068 billion, including additional interest.
That sum will be repaid when the company sells some of its stake in Methanol Holdings International Ltd (MHIL), the Oman-based methanol producer, of which CLICO owns 56.53 per cent, with the balance being held by the Proman group, which is headquartered in Switzerland.
In accordance with the shareholders agreement that established MHIL, the shares are being offered to Proman. CLICO is planning to reduce its shareholding in MHIL to just under 20 per cent, in accordance with the 2020 Insurance Act.
Questioned about why the Central Bank chose to exit CLICO when on December 1, when the insurance company was solvent and able to repay the Government since 2019, Central Bank Governor, Dr Alvin Hilaire said: “Everything is a question of balance. Emergency control is supposed to be temporary and short. We would have liked to leave as early as possible….We could have left before, but we are not looking at the profitability of the company alone. We are looking at the governance structure, capacity to move things forward and the stability of the financial system…”
Sale of insurance portfolio
Following a recommendation in the 2015 CLICO resolution plan, the Central Bank started a process to dispose of the traditional portfolio of CLICO.
The Central Bank announced on September 30, 2019, that Sagicor Life was the preferred bidder for the CLICO’s traditional portfolio.
The process was challenged by Maritime Life Caribbean, which brought judicial review proceedings against the Central Bank, along with an injunction stopping the sale of the portfolio. In October 2022, the Privy Council found in Maritime’s favour, determining that the insurance company did have a case to bring judicial review proceedings against the Bank.
Asked yesterday about the sale of CLICO’s traditional portfolio, Gomez-Miller said: “As we move forward, the portfolio cannot remain in suspension and you and I know the justice system in this country.
“The substantive motion is now going to start, so you are talking about the next five to ten years before a decision can be made in court….
“CLICO cannot continue to not do new business. We must understand this. So it means to say a business decision will have to be made by the board supported by the shareholders as to what we are going to do with the insurance portfolio.
“The matter will have to be addressed between Sagicor and CLICO because there is a live contract right now. There is a sale and purchase agreement that we signed in 2019. That has been kept alive.”
Gomez-Miller said the insurer made a claim of $11 billion against CLICO.