Climate change affecting fish production, says Fisheries head

FISH production is being affected by climate change.
Acting director of fisheries Nerissa Lucky said this was due to high sea water temperatures.
Fisheries is one of the divisions which will partner with the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) to participate in a project aimed at fostering coastal resilience.
CANARI launched its project, “Integrating digital technologies and participatory tools to support coastal community resilience in Trinidad and Tobago (Tech 4 Coastal Resilience)”, yesterday at the Marriott in Port of Spain.
She said Fisheries joined with bodies such as Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism, universities and CANARI to research how climate change affected fish production and movement so that it could take adaptive measures to deal with those issues.
CANARI technical officer Dr Ainka Granderson also said climate change posed a challenge for coastal communities in Trinidad and Tobago.
Those communities are affected by the effects of extreme weather, coastal erosion, sea level rise, sargassum and coral bleaching.
Granderson said currently there is not enough data and capacity available to understand how local communities, their livelihoods, the coastal resources and ecosystems they depend on, are affected.
The project intends to utilise technology such as drones and participatory Geographical Information Systems (GIS) video to gather in-depth knowledge of local vulnerabilities and priority issues.
The communities that will participate in the programme are Blanchisseuse, Carli Bay, Icacos, Matelot, Mayaro and Moruga in Trinidad; and Castara, Roxborough, Scarborough and Speyside in Tobago.