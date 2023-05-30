Co-operative sector valued at $19b, 750,000 members

ON the Chaguanas main road opposite the police station stands a six-storey building, which once housed the Hindu Credit Union financial complex.
The building stands as a monument of sorts of the former credit union that was wound up and placed into liquidation more than 14 years ago.
The decision to wind up the credit union was made on October 9, 2008, by the then-commissioner for Co-operative Development after an inquiry into the constitution, operations and financial position of the HCU, pursuant to Section 4 of the Co-operative Societies Act, was conducted and completed.
This situation remains a significant stain for the co-operative movement.
“Without a doubt the collapse of the Hindu Credit Union unearthed major lessons not only for the regulator but for co-operative societies themselves,” acting Commissioner for Co-operative Development Deborah-Ann Scott told Express Business.
“The Division is working to ensure that such a circumstance never again occurs in our nation’s history,” she said.
The Co-operative Development Division (CDD) led by the Commissioner for Co-operative Development, is responsible for the regulation and supervision of Co-operatives in accordance with the Co-operative Societies Act Chapter 81:03 of the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago.
The CDD is under the purview of the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service.
Scott said to ensure a situation like the HCU is never repeated, the regulator is seeking to address the sector at two fronts.
“Firstly, the CDD has been engaging in institutional strengthening and capacity building on a large scale since 2019. The officers of the Division have been engaged in training sessions aimed at improving service delivery; honing critical skills in identification and risk-assessment—to mitigate against any foreseeable negative consequences,” she said.
Scott said the CDD has prioritised the education of co-operative officers to meet the demands of a more demanding credit union sector. She said the Division has also been engaged in a number of training exercises in order to adapt to a gradual, but necessary shift away from traditional methods of supervision towards a risk-based approach.
“Secondly, the Division has also prioritised the education of the sector itself. Through its Meet the Movement sessions which are being held quarterly since December 2022, the Division sought to foster, not only a stronger relationship with the credit union movement but also seeks to advise societies on any area of their operations that may have caused challenges or that may conflict with the regulatory requirements of the Co-operative Societies Act,” she said.
In addition to this, Scott said the Division has seen the need and has sought to answer the call for improved prudential standards in the conduct of affairs within Societies and their management.
“In this vein, the Division has commenced the issuing of circulars on a more frequent basis, thereby providing written guidance to societies. The Division has always provided its advice in areas of business development and governance to assist societies in growing their business offerings and engendering sound governance. The regulator recognises that the two-pronged approach is critical and is committed to continuing the growth of its expertise in co-operative governance and in providing much needed support to the credit union sector. The Commissioner is of the strong view that the sector can only be properly safeguarded through the co-operation of the regulator and the regulated,” she said.
Earlier this month, the CDD issued releases to address separate concerns at the Works Credit Union and Eastern Credit Union.
On April 22, Eastern Credit Union convened an Annual General Meeting which the CDD deemed to be a breach of the Co-operative Societies Regulations.
However, Eastern has since doubled down, stating that Arvin Isaac, who was appointed at that meeting, is their new president.
In response, Scott said any decisions taken at the AGM and any pursuant to such a meeting will now be void.
“The Commissioner has given Eastern Credit Union clear guidelines and a stipulated period to hold its Annual General Meeting with the requisite notice, in keeping with the Co-operative Societies Act and Regulations,” she said.
With respect to Works Credit Union, a release from Scott advised that the board of the credit union was in place until an injunction is heard by the High Court next month.
“In another instance, the Office of the Commissioner acknowledged that it was aware of a Special General Meeting on April 14 conducted by Works Credit Union, where a former president of the Society allegedly attempted to physically assault the sitting president. Commissioner Scott stated, “The office of the CDD publicly denounces inappropriate behaviour, and such actions will not be condoned as it reflects poorly on the wider Credit Union Movement,” the release stated.
Scott said the Office of the Commissioner is working to restore order and professionalism at the highest standard, as societies must comply with legislation to ensure soundness of the sector.
Challenges
Scott said as the credit union movement of Trinidad and Tobago moves into its seventh decade of existence, some changes have impacted the role of the Office for the Commissioner of Co-operative Development.
“These include the growing sophistication and financial diversification of Credit Unions; the changing roles of Credit Unions and the need for an updated legislative framework,” she said.
Scott said the Office of the Commissioner for Co-operative Development is constantly working to respond to its changing environment.
One of the ways they have adjusted to these changes is by proposing a review of the Cooperative Societies Act, Chap 81:03 of 1971, particularly in areas where they can modernise the legislation to incorporate global shifts in the administration of financial management and advancements in technology.
Scott said based on the assessment of the needs of the sector, the CDD is working to utilise technology more widely in the operations of the Division, keep pace with international best practices and acquire additional staff.
Scott said they are also addressing these concerns through partnerships.
“Internationally, the Division has engaged with the International Credit Union Regulators’ Network (ICURN)—an independent and not-for-profit association of financial cooperative regulators from around the world—to provide technical support in building a knowledge base and has been actively pursuing avenues to provide officers with needed technology and programmes to increase efficiency and efficacy,” Scott said.
“Locally, we have partnered with the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago to provide technical assistance through training and development to build capacity. We are in constant conversation with our secondary bodies such as the Co-Operative Credit Union League of Trinidad and Tobago (CCULTT) in the areas of credit union governance and financial constitution which has led to the compliance by Societies in areas such as mortgage and investment approvals.
“Additionally, we are contributing to a Cabinet-appointed committee on the future role of the credit union sector in national development which incorporates the views of persons across the Co-operative Movement including Central Finance Facility Co-operative Society Limited, the CCULTT, Federation of Agricultural and Other Co-operative Societies Co-operative Society Limited, Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago and primary Credit Unions,” she said.
She said since its establishment in 2021, the Committee has: completed a Diagnostic of the Credit Union Sector and analysed the results; initiated communication with Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) regarding the inclusion of credit unions in the National Payments System; executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CDD and the Central Bank; reached agreement with the Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago to permit credit unions to process/encash Government cheques and identifying the legislative changes that are required to facilitate this; and developed a framework for a Policy Proposal Document (PPD) for an independent authority for co-operatives.
“Through these avenues, we are working to further equip our Division with the necessary tools and strategies to treat with the needs of the sector,” Scott said.
The rise of the
credit union sector
Scott said the CDD has seen a steady increase of persons gravitating toward the credit union sector.
She said the co-operative sector averages approximately $19 billion in assets with 750,000 member accounts within 313 financial and non-financial co-operative societies.
Of those, 124 are credit unions, which belong to the financial services sector of the economy.
Scott said in the last three years, three credit unions have been registered; and over the past decade, credit union membership accounts have increased from 374,000.
The CDD is also working with 14 groups toward registration.