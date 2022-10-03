Coal pot ad goes viral

TWO days after Government MP Keith Scotland suggested using a coal pot to save fuel, Chaguanas retail store Fair and Square generated buzz on social media with its advertisement for coal pots.
Fair and Square posted on Facebook yesterday afternoon that coal pots are in stock.
“Wide variety of pots, pans, woks, pot covers and so much more available check us out for all your Divali shopping,” the post said.
This created a buzz as many commented on the post asking if the coal pot was coming with a breadfruit.
One Facebook user said: “Fair and Square marketing team has been hitting all the nails on the head and so on point lately! Kudos to them.”
Another user said “Best marketing strategy, we saw what you did.”
The post attracted 2,200 likes, followed by four hundred comments.
When the Express contacted the variety store, two officials, who wished not to be named, said people were taking it out of context, as the store usually posts up different items they have on sale for Divali and other calendar events.
They both said that coal pots come in various sizes and can be purchased for $475, $599 and $699.
When asked if the store sells coals for the pot, the officials said no.
The Express contacted Farm Depot in Couva and the owner, who also wished not to be named, said they sell coal for $125 for the big bags and $40 for small bags.
“We sell to hardware and people who want to purchase coals. Many people come from far and wide, as we are known for good quality,” the owner said.
During his budget contribution on Saturday, Scotland said he intends to ride his bicycle to the court in “order to save fuel and burn fat.” He also suggested people utilise a coal pot, as he does, for cooking.
Many people took to social media to express dissatisfaction over his comments, with one saying “instead of going forward as a country, under the People’s National Movement (PNM) its 400 steps backward.”
A lot of memes were also skilfully created showing the MP on a bike with the coal pot and a breadfruit.
About an hour after Fair Square posted about the coal pots, the store posted that it had bicycles for sale.
“A huge request to see our bikes. Yes we have a wide variety in stock 12” to 20” in stock now. Larger sizes coming soon from $550 up bikes, ride ons, scooters and so much more in store,” Fair and Square added.
Facebook users were now convinced that the variety store was using Scotland comments in Parliament, as a marketing ploy.
One user said: “You all cracking me up here but it’s a great advertising strategy.”
And another said: “Do you all sell bicycle parts? We will need a lot of parts since we will be riding rough.”