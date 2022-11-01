Coal pot sales still slow

coal pot

DESPITE the recent hype from a Government MP, coal pots are not a hot seller.

At several variety stores selling household items, store owners and managers told Express Business there is no great demand for the coal pots, which are now mainly used for barbecues, at river limes and by some roast corn vendors.

Coal pots were traditionally used for cooking meals for generations of Caribbean peoples, and still form part of the rich Caribbean heritage.

On October 1, the coal pot became a buzz phrase after Port of Spain South Member Of Parliament (MP), attorney Keith Scotland suggested people use a coal pot, as he does, for cooking.

He also said he intended to ride his bicycle to court in order to save fuel and burn fat.

He made these comments during the budget debate, after he said the Government had to take austerity measures, but that he was trying to bring relief to the pressures people are facing.

Scotland noted there are increases in food prices but said there are justifications behind the hike.

A luxury item

When Express Business visited recently, Rahul Lakhan, at Rahul’s Gift Shop on Bombay Street, St James, said: “People are not rushing out to buy coal pots. It’s one by one. No big demand. People might buy a coal pot once in a while. Prices range from $450 to to $665. Round coal pots are 13 and 15 inches in diametre. The square coal pots are 15 inches square. The square ones cost more than the round ones.”

Asked how he felt about Scotland’s comments, he said: “Not good. I don’t think he should have said that. The Government should be subsidising people. Not pressuring them more.”

He also said sales are “not great generally”.

Vimal Lakhan said: “There is increased enthusiasm but no enthusiasm in sales. One coal pot every two weeks. We have local suppliers. Mostly in the Central district, not from China. The people who buy it, buy it for barbecues. It’s not because they can’t afford gas. It’s a luxury item. Most of the times, it’s for limes. Locals who live in the United States, would buy coal pots to carry home. Before the lockdown, two young women who live in Delaware bought coal pots, to show their other Trini friends they have a coal pot.”

He also said he had never prepared a meal on a coal pot, but he used a chula (fireside).

“It fluctuates. Nothing constant. There is some encouragement as Christmas approaches,” he said.

Once in a blue moon

Obliquely opposite the street, at another popular store, a saleswoman said: “We sold no coal pots. Coal pots are not a hot seller. People are more coming for hot pots with three burners. To warm their foods. Once in a blue moon, we might sell a coal pot.”

Reflecting on her childhood, she added: “My grandparents and parents used coal pots. Coal pot food tasted better. They would use it for making pot bake. The technique is fire on top, and fire below. Those coal pots days are long gone. It won’t come back. It’s sheer nostalgia.”

Round shaped coal pots fetched about $799 each and square shaped ones cost about $925.

Tawahs (flat baking stones) were hung at the entrance; they ranged from about $135 to $235.

