Coffee Craze hits T&T

Have you noticed the proliferation of coffee shops in Trinidad and Tobago?
The coffee and tea craze has hit local consumers and droves of people are flocking to these franchises as well as the small businesses to get their cup of brew.
Between Rituals and Starbucks there are 74 coffee stores nationwide and in addition there are a number of breakfast joints and cafés that have sprung up in communities with fancy tea and coffee offerings.
According to a Forbes report of April 2022, coffee is a billion-dollar industry in the United States.
The report said that more than half of Americans over 18 years old drink coffee daily, with the average coffee drinker consuming three cups, according to numerous sources including e-importz.com.
That’s 400 million cups of coffee daily (nearly 17 million an hour), making the US the world coffee consumption capital.
Specialty coffees, it stated, are a big part of the picture, jumping 20 per cent per year, nearly 8 per cent of the $18 billion-dollar US coffee market, according to e-importz.com.
Forbes reported that about 30 million American adults drink specialty coffees each day, including mocha, latte, espresso, café mocha, cappuccino, frozen and iced coffee beverages.
In Trinidad and Tobago, the love of coffee has ballooned, so much so that both Rituals and Starbucks are motivated to keep expanding their chains.
Anthony Sabga Aboud, Director at Global Brands Group of Companies told the Express Business that the first Rituals opened almost 20 years ago in 2004 and has grown to become the “premier” coffee house of the Caribbean.
Questioned about whether there was any impact on sales given what can be seen as stiff competition from Starbucks, Sabga-Aboud said there is loyalty to the Rituals brand.
“Many chains and independent coffee shops and cafés have opened over the years but this has not affected us as we continue to have very strong brand loyalty due to our food and beverage quality, variety, and our coffee house experience. The specialty coffee market has also grown significantly over the years since we first opened and we expect it to continue to grow in the years ahead,” he said.
Rituals, he noted, first opened in 2004 and since then 60 locations have been developed in Trinidad and Tobago and the company has also grown regionally where they have corporate owned locations in St Lucia and St Kitts and also have franchised locations in Jamaica and Grenada.
Sabga-Aboud said before entering a community, his company always does its research on the community and area in which they are looking to invest to make sure it fits the company and brand goals.
Asked how he would describe the success of Rituals in T&T, he said, “While we were confident of the brand’s success before we opened our first coffee house, we did not expect the overwhelming support we have gotten over the years. Our customer base has grown over the years and we have become their daily ritual and option of choice.”
The Rituals brand, he said, continues to perform well and grow.
Sabga-Aboud said they are constantly reinvesting in their stores and team members are always innovating and providing new and exciting offerings and technologies to customers.
The Express Business asked how healthy are Rituals drinks as it was noted that in the United States the caloric content of each drink is stated especially with Trinidad and Tobago having such a high rate of Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) and whether consideration would be given for this to also be done here to better inform consumers.
Sabga-Aboud said at Rituals they have always prided themselves on offering customers a varied menu.
“We have a wide range coffees, smoothies and chillers that include low calorie drinks, a variety of milk options including oat and almond milk as well as some sweeter treats for those with a sweet tooth,” he said.
The Rituals boss added that three years ago his company also launched its “Rituals Made Fresh” line which offers a wide variety of healthy meals including fresh salads, wraps and sandwiches.
Plans, he said, are currently under way to add nutritional facts to their digital menu for customers.
Sabga-Aboud said they have plans to continue to grow and expand the Rituals brand in both Trinidad and Tobago as well as continue to grow regionally.
“Our vision is to make the Rituals brand the continued daily ritual of all our customers,” he said.
Rituals, he revealed, employs over 600 people across Trinidad and Tobago.
Sabga-Aboud said a fundamental and core value of the Rituals brand and the Company is giving back to the communities they operate in.
“We have a very active communities and charitable programme for our Brand and company where we actively take part and sponsor many day camps, fund-raisers and charitable organisations on a continuous basis. We are also avid supporters of helping raise awareness for Autism and every April we change all our cups to blue autism cups to help raise awareness,” he said.
Asked if it was expected that coffee would be such a king product in T&T with great demand and love, Sabga-Aboud said, “We always believed since inception in 2004 that Trinidad and Tobago always had a very strong coffee culture. We used this to bring together our wide range of specialty coffees, chillers, pastries and doughnuts in an inviting coffee house setting that our customers can enjoy on a daily basis.”
As for future plans, Sabga-Aboud said they have a lot of exciting plans to continue to grow the Rituals brand both locally and regionally.
He said, “We have some exciting new store formats launching in the near future and we will continue to invest in our digital platforms and innovate our menu offerings and continue to offer our customers value, taste, community and a great customer experience.”
Big bucks for Starbucks
Starbucks is the largest coffee chain in the world and with record-breaking profits last year in the United States, the trail of success is also seen in Trinidad.
The New York Times reported last August that customers were flocking to Starbucks and ordering Pineapple Passionfruit refreshers and Iced Shaken Espressos which helped propel the coffee giant’s revenue to a record $8.2 billion in the latest quarter of 2022.
The Wall Street Journal in February 2023 also reported that Starbucks Corp has generated record revenue during its last quarter, though higher costs ate into its profit.
In Trinidad, the Starbucks franchise is owned by Prestige Holdings Ltd.
In response to questions from the Express Business, Simon Hardy, Group CEO at Prestige Holdings Limited, said Starbucks is an iconic international brand, known for its excellence and experience.
“The same reasons it has achieved success internationally, are the same reasons why it has been successful in T&T,” he said.
Hardy noted that the first Starbucks branch in Trinidad was opened in South Park in 2016. Today, there are 15 locations throughout Trinidad.
The Express noted there is a cluster of Starbucks in East and Central Trinidad, and asked whether this was done based on demographic research and consumerism, Hardy said, “We balance demographic trade zone mapping with available sites. It is just how the landscape has developed so far.”
“We aim to bring the beauty of connecting with friends and family over a cup of coffee, in a setting where we bring the best in contemporary store design to T&T,” said Hardy.
Asked whether there were plans to further expand Starbucks and whether there is a cap on the number of stores, Hardy said Prestige Holdings has a plan to continue to evaluate opportunities to bring Starbucks locations into the communities where it makes sense to so do.
Questioned on the number of people employed at Starbucks, Hardy said there are 286 “partners in the Starbucks brand in Trinidad & Tobago, all locally grown”.
Starbucks, he said, also focuses on giving back to Trinidad and Tobago.
“We have an active programme where each store “adopts” a children’s home in their vicinity wherever possible and we have a series of events throughout the year. In addition, we have brand level activities such as our 5K run where we donated the proceeds to the children’s homes. Lastly, we create a meeting space, the Third Place, in Starbucks parlance, where communities can gather together and bond one cup at a time,” he said.
Having a Starbucks in hand with your name stained in marker across the cup seems to be a popular trend amongst the younger demographic in Trinidad.
According to an article on www.foodbusinessnews.net just over half of Starbucks customers in the United States are Generation Z or millennials, a key reason executives are optimistic about the future of the brand.
It stated that younger consumers are propelling growth of Starbucks’ cold coffee beverages, which account for 76 per cent of total beverage sales in company-operated stores in the United States.
As to the appeal and view that having Starbucks in hand represents some status symbol in Trinidad and Tobago, Hardy said, “People will always be drawn to brands that represent and resonate with their lifestyle choices. As mentioned... we aim to bring the best coffee experience to T&T. That is what drives us.”
Also questioned on the health factor of Starbucks beverages given this country’s high NCD rate, Hardy said all Starbucks products are made with the best high-quality ingredients.
Hardy says, “We offer a range of products where customers are free to make their choices based on their own lifestyle requirements.”
RITUALS LOCATIONS IN T&T
1. Rituals | Arima Dial
2. Rituals | Arouca
3. Rituals | Piarco Plaza
4. Rituals | Briars Place
5. Rituals | Chaguanas Main Road
6. Rituals | Carlton Centre
7. Rituals | City Gate
8. Rituals | Cunupia
9. Rituals | Curepe
10. Rituals | Debe
11. Rituals | Furniture Plus
12. Rituals | Glencoe
13. Rituals | Grand Bazaar
14. Rituals | Gulf City Mall
15. Rituals | Independence Avenue
16. Rituals | Long Circular Mall
17. Rituals | Maraval Food Mall
18. Rituals | Maraval Road
19. Rituals | MovieTowne
20. Rituals | Mt. Hope Amphitheatre
21. Rituals | Nicholas Towers
22. Rituals | Pointe-a-Pierre
23. Rituals | Phillipines
24. Rituals | Piarco Atrium (Downstairs)
25. Rituals | Piarco Airside (Upstairs)
26. Rituals | Point Fortin
27. Rituals | Point Lisas Food Mall
28. Rituals | Point Lisas Kiosk
29. Rituals | Price Plaza
30. Rituals | Princes Town
31. Rituals | Ramsaran Street
32. Rituals | San Juan
33. Rituals | Siparia
34. Rituals | St. James
35. Rituals | Starlite
36. Rituals | Tissue Drive
37. Rituals | Trincity Mall Escalator
38. Rituals | Trincity Mall Food Court
39. Rituals | Uptown Mall
40. Rituals | UWI
41. Rituals | Valpark
42. Rituals | West Mall
43. Rituals | High Street
44. Rituals | Shoppes of Arima
45. Rituals | Parkade
46. Rituals | St. Ann’s
47. Rituals | C3
48. Rituals | Heartland Plaza
49. Rituals | La Joya Mobile
50. Rituals | O’Meara Plaza
51. Rituals | Park Street
52. Rituals | Lowlands Mall
53. Rituals | Crown Point
54. Rituals | Tobago Airport
55. Rituals | Frederick Street
56. Rituals | St. Vincent Street
57. Rituals | Mobile
58. Rituals | Independence Square
59. Rituals | Scarborough
60. Rituals | Mobile 3
Starbucks Locations in Trinidad
1. Starbucks South Park
2. Starbucks Movie Towne
3. Starbucks Endeavour
4. Starbucks Gulf City
5. Starbucks Munroe Road
6. Starbucks Ellerslie Plaza
7. Starbucks East Gates Mall
8. Starbucks Trincity Plaza
9. Starbucks Couva
10. Starbucks Gulf View
11. Starbucks Shoppes of Trincity
12. Starbucks Brentwood Plaza
13. Starbucks Aranguez
14. Starbucks Omeara