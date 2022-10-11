CANADIAN energy company Touchstone Exploration has announced that the Coho facility has safely delivered first natural gas, representing the first onshore natural gas project to come on stream in Trinidad and Tobago in over 20 years.
The Coho area is located in the Ortoire block, where Touchstone has an 80-per cent operating working interest, and Heritage Petroleum Company holds the remaining 20 per cent.
In a media release yesterday, the company said on September 26 the Coho facility was approved by the Certified Verification Agent with the Energy Ministry promptly authorising facility commissioning.
“On September 27, 2022, we commenced commissioning and achieved commercial deliveries on October 10, 2022, with a field estimated sustained gross production rate of approximately 10.5 million cubic feet per day (approximately 8.4 million cubic feet per day net). We will continue to monitor the Coho-1 well in an effort to optimise production,” the energy company said.
Touchstone said in conjunction with initial production, the company has sold the 2.7-kilometre, six-inch gathering line tying in its Coho facility to the Baraka natural gas facility to the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC).
It noted natural gas production from the Coho facility will be sold to NGC pursuant to a natural gas sales agreement executed in December 2020.
Paul Baay, president and chief executive officer, said Coho production represents the first stage of diversifying our product mix in Trinidad.
“The Coho facility is capable of 24 million cubic feet of gross natural gas per day, giving us the ability to potentially add incremental production volumes through a combination of additional drilling and well optimisation. I would also like to recognise the collective contributions of our team in making this project a success,” Baay remarked.
