Cold chain logistics for increased exports

Fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables, fish, meat, pharmaceuticals, ice cream, speciality chocolates, wines and juices are all domestic products and industries which have export potential from Trinidad and Tobago to the global market—but very few cost-effective options as it relates to logistics and transport.
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has provided incentives for farmers and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises) to create, develop and grow businesses in these industries, and we see a visible demonstration of their efforts when we visit our supermarkets and local stores.
Many of these businesses are making the necessary investments for growth and expansion and are looking toward exportation to the Caribbean region and other parts of the world, to achieve foreign earnings, increased profit margins and greater development opportunities. But how would this export capacity be possible?
Products such as those mentioned above require certain environmental conditions to maintain their viability and quality from the farm or production facility to the storefront, and ultimately the customer.
According to Dr Jean-Paul Rodrigue and Dr Theo Notteboom of the Geography of Transport Systems, “cold chain involves the transportation of temperature-sensitive products along a supply chain through thermal and refrigerated packaging methods and the logistical planning to protect the integrity of these shipments through several means including refrigerated trucks and railcars, refrigerated cargo ships, reefers, and air cargo”.
T&T, like many of its other Caricom counterparts is currently constrained to support the movement of temperature-sensitive goods. While both air and ocean freight (reefer containers) solutions exist to export and import perishables, in its current dispensation, it is difficult for local manufacturers—especially MSMEs—to access.
While logistics companies are interested in providing more optimal services to facilitate the trade, they require a more enabling environment to do so profitably.
Challenges for Cold Chain in T&T
• Costly air freight and ocean freight—the cost of these services is non-competitive and too high, especially for smaller businesses to assume.
• Lack of equipment and infrastructure—temperature-sensitive goods require cold rooms, cold storage (refrigerated, frozen, deep frozen and cryogenic), in-shipment temperature recording devices, multiple cold shipper options, quality roads and digital systems for processes and clearance.
• Risk of spoilage of the goods—usually, a specific low-temperature range must be maintained to ensure the quality and integrity of perishable products. Some goods must be refrigerated, others frozen, and some require extreme conditions (such as ultralow chain or deep freeze). Failure to maintain the right temperature leads to product spoilage and, ultimately, financial losses.
• Lack of certified and controlled temperature/humidity handling and storage at ports/bonds—limited-to-no specialised services and expertise exist for the successful cold chain handling of perishable goods as they pass through several points and borders regionally therefore every handover and storage point in this meticulous process is faced with risk.
• Regulatory compliance—lack of multiple regulations and requirements in relation to temperatures, timing, packaging, supporting documentation, etc, ought to be set by Government institutions to ensure safe storage and shipping as cold chains deal with very delicate and sometimes vitally important goods.
• Wait times for shipments—due to the lack of options and the low volume of goods, those who have taken on the export challenge are forced to consolidate and fulfil demand according to logistics availability, as opposed to when demanded.
In an interview with executives from RAMPS Logistics and D’ Market Movers Ltd, it was noted that Trinidad and Tobago does not have a comprehensive cold chain carrier to facilitate export, only cold-packed containers.
For example, products such as fish are exported on ice mainly in large ice coolers which disqualifies these goods from meeting regulations and standards to enter markets such as the USA.
Opportunities for collaboration, PPPs
Some may argue that the private sector does not require Government intervention to fix these market inefficiencies.
However, the Government is a key stakeholder in the creation of an enabling environment for the movement of goods and services across all industries that contribute to the country’s economic development.
The benefits which may be derived from a better mechanism are vast. In our quest for economic diversification, ample attention must be given to not just the “what”, but the “how” of export and increased earnings in the non-energy trade.
We acknowledge that there are industries that are building export capacity, but these businesses need cost effective and efficient logistics to move their goods competitively.
While shippers are willing to make further investments to obtain secure cold storage and transportation to meet demand by customers, the volume of trade must increase and the infrastructure, equipment, storage facilities, certified handlers and an effective regulatory framework must be provided. We advocate for a collaborative ecosystem for cold chain for the benefit of all parties to enhance exports.
