Colfire signs sale agreement to TATIL

Colfire, one of the insurance companies in the CL Financial (CLF) group, has signed a lock-up agreement for it to be sold to TATIL, the insurance company of the ANSA McAL conglomerate.
The value of the transaction is about $320 million.
ANSA McAL will pay $20.32 per share for each of Colfire’s 15,751,034 shares.
CL Financial is in liquidation and the sale is being managed by liquidators Grant Thornton.
The information was made public in a notice published on November 25 by ANSA Merchant Bank which owns TATIL.
According to the notice signed by the bank’s corporate secretary Robert Ferreira, the liquidators have agreed to deposit 94.24 per cent of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares held by CL Financial in Colfire pursuant to a takeover bid for 100 per cent of the total issued capital in Colfire.
“The launch of the takeover bid shall take place after the satisfaction of the undertaking by the seller of the first right of the minority shareholders in Colfire to purchase the shares, receipt of all third party or regulatory consents or approvals required for the takeover bid and the satisfaction of conditions precedent typical in share purchase transactions of this nature being received on terms acceptable to TATIL and such consents and approvals remaining in full force and effect,” the notice said.
ANSA McAL is the majority shareholder of ANSA Merchant and both companies are listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE).
Second largest general
insurance business
The Premium, a publication by professional services firm EY which takes an in-depth look at the insurance industry in T&T, stated that as at 2019, the three biggest shareholders in the general insurance business were Guardian General—25 per cent, TATIL—13 per cent and Colfire—11 per cent.
If the acquisition is successful, the ANSA Group will control 24 per cent of the general insurance market, which comprises mainly motor and property, if the market shares remained the same.
Combined, two groups—Guardian General and ANSA—would control 49 per cent of the general insurance market if the market shares remained stable.
According to the latest liquidator’s report (their eighth report) a divestiture strategy for Colfire was finalised in 2019. “The proposed strategy was outlined in an application seeking the Court’s consent to the divestiture which was initially heard on 8 December 8, 2020, and adjourned to January 6, 2021. The divestiture of this asset and release of value to CLF will proceed in 2021 subject to the consent of the Court,” the seventh report had said.
The eighth report said the liquidators engaged Broadspan Capital for the sale of CLF’s 94.2 per cent shareholding of Colfire.